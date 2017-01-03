Duderstadt: Mill Valley, St. James fitting in well in Eastern Kansas League

As the second semester gets underway for Shawnee-area athletes, it would be easy to strictly look back at the success of the five state title teams and all of the individual champions from the 2016 calendar year.

I'll look back on the title runs of those teams, but part of what made each of them successful was how they all put the past behind them and focused on what was ahead.

The Shawnee-area state championship teams from 2016 included Shawnee Mission North and Mill Valley boys basketball, SM North track and field, St. James boys soccer and MV football for the second straight year.

The two teams that I particularly want to take a look at are St. James boys soccer and Mill Valley football. Along with state title aspirations throughout their respective seasons, each squad had the challenge of joining the Eastern Kansas League.

The Thunder and Jaguars joined an already loaded league that includes the five Blue Valley schools, Bishop Miege, St. Thomas Aquinas and Gardner-Edgerton. League play was quite humbling for the Mill Valley football team and St. James boys soccer squad, but they were better because of it when the postseason rolled around.

Mill Valley started off its state title defense strong with three straight victories, but then lost four consecutive games in a brutal stretch against Blue Valley (Class 6A runner-up), Aquinas (5A semifinalist), Miege (4A champion) and BV North (6A quarterfinalist). Sure, Mill Valley didn't have to face Blue Valley, BV North and Miege again, but the Jaguars outlasted Aquinas in the sub-state championship game before edging Goddard, 35-34, in double-overtime in an instant classic state title matchup. The Jaguars didn't dwell on the four-game losing streak, but instead used their ‘1-0’ program mindset to get better through each practice, film session and game, as they won six straight to end the season.

The St. James boys soccer team had a very similar season to that of the Mill Valley football team. The Thunder found themselves at 3-7-3 with just three matches remaining in the regular season, but won seven of their last eight on their way to their first state title since 2009. St. James went 2-4-3 in its first season in the EKL, but the Thunder insisted that their 2-0 loss to Miege — the eventual 4-1A champion — was a big wake-up call. From that point on, the Thunder out-scored their final eight opponents, 20-4, and capped off their 2016 campaign with a 3-1 win over BV Southwest.

While the two state titles highlighted the fall sports season for St. James and Mill Valley, the two 5A first-place finishes were far from the only success that the Thunder and Jaguars have had so far in their first go-around in the EKL.

St. James finished as the state runner-up in volleyball, girls tennis and girls cross country, and added a third-place finish in girls golf. Meanwhile, Mill Valley took second and third, respectively, in boys and girls cross country, and fourth in girls golf.

While I was went around to the first couple of weeks of fall sports practices to do some season previews, joining the EKL was obviously a hot topic for all of the Jaguar and Thunder athletes and coaches that I talked to. One of the season previews that I remember most was from Mill Valley volleyball when I interviewed coach Debbie Fay and seniors Emma Mantell, Morgan Thomas and Maggie Bogart.

The Jaguars had a very respectable team, but volleyball is arguably the toughest sport in the EKL. St. James has won seven state titles in the last decade and appeared in 10 straight title matches. Aquinas has reached the 5A state championship match in three of the last four seasons. Blue Valley West went 39-0 before suffering its only two losses in the state tournament. Miege has won seven state titles in the last nine years. Gardner-Edgerton and the other Blue Valley schools are far from an easy matchup either.

As the Jaguars prepared to transition from the Kaw Valley League to the EKL, they knew that the wins might not come as easily as they did in years past. The Jaguars compiled a record of 16-20 in 2016, as their season ended in the sub-state final against Aquinas.

The three Mill Valley seniors only talked to me for about three minutes, but they summed their expectations in a concise, yet thorough manner. The senior trio discussed how important it was to them to help establish a foundation for the underclassmen like Abby Archibong, Grace Lovett, Whitney Van Dyke and Emma Fox, and from the few regular-season matches that I covered for Mill Valley, it was evident that they did that.

Bogart, Thomas and Mantel then went into talking about the upcoming challenge of joining the EKL. They understood that the Jaguars didn’t have the talent of the top teams in the league, but they were excited about the chance to play tougher competition to become better individually and as a team.

The quote that stuck out most to me came from Bogart, as she discussed not only what the move to the new league meant for Mill Valley volleyball, but the school as a whole.

“Now we have to go into the EKL,” Bogart said. “That’s a totally different change for our entire school, like for all of our athletic programs. I definitely think we’re going to show schools that we’re a competitor, too.”

After experiencing the ups and downs that the Shawnee and Lawrence-area schools went through during the fall sports season while reporting for the Dispatch and Journal-World, it had kind of become second-nature to me that St. James and Mill Valley were members of the EKL. It slipped my mind during a few St. James and Mill Valley winter sports preview interviews that the transition into the EKL is still ongoing.

Just like the Mill Valley football team, the Jaguars' boys basketball squad is also coming off of a state championship season. Mill Valley boys basketball coach Michael Bennett's team is facing another similar challenge to that of Joel Applebee's football squad in that there are a load of new players filling the voids of graduated seniors. Cooper Kaifes is the lone returning starter from last year's state title team, and the Jaguars have players like Brody Flaming, Ike Valencia, Tanner Moore and Logan Talley that missed the first week of practice while they were preparing for the 5A football title game.

The Jaguars have also faced a brutal schedule to open the season, as they lost to BV Northwest, SM Northwest, Free State and BV North, before picking up their first win over Olathe South just before winter break.

It is really early to tell yet, but I'm not reading too much into the Jaguars' 1-4 start. The Jaguars have one of the most prolific scorers in the Kansas City area in Kaifes, who has poured in 30-plus points in the last three games. As the Jaguars' supporting cast becomes more cohesive, Mill Valley can be a much more dangerous team throughout the season as Kaifes leads the way.

One of the stronger boys basketball teams thus far in 5A has been St. James, as the Thunder have stormed out of the gates to a 4-1 start. The Thunder upended Tulsa Central, KC Central, Bishop Seabury and Barstow, before dropping a triple-overtime thriller to Aquinas. A loss like that to a bitter rival is a tough way to go into winter break, but it also serves as another reminder that nothing in the EKL will come easy. With the dynamic duo of Zach Thornhill and Keenan Fitzmorris, I fully expect the Thunder to be one of the toughest teams to beat in 5A going forward.

The girls basketball scene in the EKL features two defending state champions in Miege (4A-1) and Aquinas (5A), so the Lady Jaguars and Lady Thunder will be seeing some of the best in the state as well. Mill Valley is trying to return to the state tournament, and is off to a 3-1 start under first-year coach Drew Walters. St. James is 1-3 in rebuilding year following the graduation of Allie Webb, Ali Burke and Kayla Staley.

Wrestling looks to be one of the strongest winter sports for both Mill Valley and St. James. The Thunder have had a strong start from defending state champions Clay Lautt (24-0) and Sammy Cokeley (22-3), while the Jaguars have a solid lineup from top to bottom — highlighted by 2015 state runner-up Conner Ward, who won his weight class in the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic back on Dec. 10.

The Jaguars and Thunder placed third and fourth, respectively, in 5A last season, and were the only two current EKL schools to finish in the top five at state in any class.

The St. James and Mill Valley boys swim and dive teams had a small taste of the stiff competition in the EKL prior to winter break. Blue Valley North, BV Northwest, Blue Valley and BV West all placed in the top six in 6A last season, while BV Southwest finished just outside of the top 10 in 5A. The Thunder — who finished fifth in 5A — do have a strong nucleus of their 2015 team back, though, between swimmers Andy Maginn and Nick Callahan and the diving trio of Jack Petz, Spencer Burkard and Zach Rodina. Freshman Henry Tjaden has also made a big impact for the Thunder in the young season.

The Jaguars lost a wealth of experience from last year's team — which finished 14th in 5A — but have one of the top divers in Kansas in defending state runner-up Mitch Willoughby.

Last but not least, the boys and girls bowling season will get underway for both the Jaguars and Thunder after winter break. The St. James girls and Mill Valley boys both qualified for the 5A state tournament last season, but the Thunder and Jaguars are looking to replace some key pieces. The Thunder will try to collectively replace 2016 state champion Alanna Dierking. St. James does have Meredith Bierbaum, Anna Le and Carey Lawrence returning from last year's team that took third at state.

The Mill Valley boys posted a fifth-place finish at state last season, as the Jaguars were led by the trio of Mitchell Cowan, Cole Griggs and Jordan Laluk. The three state medalists all graduated, though, along with fellow qualifiers Kole Johnston and Tyler Shurley. Hunter Turpin is the lone returning state qualifier for the Jaguars.

SMN vies to defend two titles in 2017

While the narrative of joining the EKL is still in the works for St. James and Mill Valley, SM North has been in the process of a big change as well.

Quite a few athletes on the SM North boys track and field team and boys basketball squad told me throughout their respective 6A state title runs that they were not only striving to win it all, but to change the culture of athletics at the school.

One could see the carryover from last school year, as the likes of basketball players Will Schneider and Avante Williams and track and field athletes Danny Presler and Marcos Garcia led the Indians to their best football season in the past 15 years.

The SM North boys basketball team is getting its crack first to repeat as state champs, but is having to do so without the combo of Michael and Marcus Weathers. The Indians (1-3) have challenged themselves just like last year by going across the state line to face some high-caliber competition in Missouri. North had its struggles last year against teams from the Show-Me state, too, but the Indians have still not lost to a Kansas school since the 2014-15 season. The Indians begin Sunflower League play tonight against Olathe North.