Three area players, SJA football coach Radke selected for Shrine Bowl

Three Shawnee-area senior football players will get a chance to represent their high school one last time this summer before heading off to college.

Mill Valley offensive lineman Keegan Zars, Shawnee Mission North offensive lineman Danny Presler and St. James Academy defensive end/tight end Travis Pickert were selected to play for the East team in the Kansas Shrine Bowl at 7 p.m. on July 29 at Butler County Community College. The three area players were among 34 seniors to be selected to suit up for the East team.

St. James' Tom Radke will also be one of six coaches on the East team's staff.