Archive for Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Three area players, SJA football coach Radke selected for Shrine Bowl
January 3, 2017
Three Shawnee-area senior football players will get a chance to represent their high school one last time this summer before heading off to college.
Mill Valley offensive lineman Keegan Zars, Shawnee Mission North offensive lineman Danny Presler and St. James Academy defensive end/tight end Travis Pickert were selected to play for the East team in the Kansas Shrine Bowl at 7 p.m. on July 29 at Butler County Community College. The three area players were among 34 seniors to be selected to suit up for the East team.
St. James' Tom Radke will also be one of six coaches on the East team's staff.
More like this story
- Five area football players named to EKL, SFL first team
- MV's Applebee named KFBCA 5A COY; six area football players earn all-state honors
- SM North's Schneider announced as Simone finalist, highlights all-metro team
- SJA football full of enthusiasm at first day of practice
- St. James football falls to Gardner-Edgerton, 24-14
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment