Police seeking suspect from Thanksgiving burglary

Mike Frizzell, Operation 100 News

January 4, 2017

Shawnee Police Department

Shawnee Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on surveillance video.

The surveillance footage was recorded in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, just minutes after a burglary at Discount Smokes in the 6000 block of Nieman Road.

Major Dan Tennis says officers were called to Discount Smokes, 6020 Nieman on an intrusion alarm at 2:13 a.m. on November 24th.

"When they arrived, they discovered the front glass door was shattered and cartons of cigarettes were gone," Tennis said. "Detectives canvassed the area and located video of a possible suspect and vehicle."

Detectives believe the man in the photo might have been driving a car that was also caught on surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone who is able to identify this man to call them at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

