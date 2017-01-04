Shawnee Chamber recognizes valued 2016 volunteers

Each year, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce dedicates the December member luncheon as a time to celebrate the many volunteers who get involved and give back to the chamber and business community.

This year’s luncheon, held Dec. 14, was no exception. The chamber recognized committee and division chairs, and also announced the recipients of this year’s Chamber Star and Ambassador of the Year awards.

“We are privileged to thank and honor all of this year’s award recipients for their dedication and service to the chamber,” says Linda Leeper, President and CEO of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce. “Their contributions to the chamber are priceless, and a key reason we are able to be successful year after year.”

The 2016 Ambassador of the Year award was presented to Carrie Bingham, RE/MAX State Line.

The Ambassador of the Year award is given for active participation in various aspects of the chamber, including committee participation and leadership; event and community support; and for being an overall “Ambassador” for the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.



The chamber was also pleased to announce Ann Wilkinson, First National Bank, as the 2016 Chamber Star Awardee.

The Chamber Star Award, established in 2007, recognizes a chamber volunteer who shines with extraordinary measures of service and commitment to the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.

While the chamber appreciates all of the volunteers for their commitment, it wanted to give a special thanks to the committee chairs and division chairs.

Committee Chairs

Ambassadors: Andrew Williamson, American Family Insurance

Annual Dinner: Dawn Tubbesing, Academy Bank – chair and Co-Chair - Michelle Hereford, American Family Insurance

Business Expo: Dr. Calvin Gable, Balderston Chiropractic, co-chair and Ann Wilkinson, First National Bank, co-chair

Golf Tournament: Kevin Bennett, Bennett Bodine & Waters PA, and Phil McAnany, McAnany Construction, Inc.

Governmental Affairs: Phil Hammond, The Land Source – chair and co-chair – Heidi Thummel, GBA Architects and Engineers

Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership: Kevin Makalous, Edward Jones

70th Anniversary Task Force: Donna Zimmerman, Special Olympics Kansas

Division Chairs

SEDC Chair: Jeff Hagan, Grafton, Inc.

Visit Shawnee Chair: JoLynn Brosnan, Courtyard by Marriott/ Hampton Inn

More than 90 attendees were on hand for the Volunteer Appreciation luncheon held at Shawnee Town 1929.

Established in 1946, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization with 650 business members that works to preserve the best possible business climate and quality of life for Shawnee.

For more information about the chamber, call 913-631-6545 or visit www.goodstartshere.com.