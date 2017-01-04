SMN basketball swept by Olathe North

— After four games against teams from Missouri before winter break to start the season, the Shawnee Mission North boys basketball team faced a Kansas squad for the first time of the 2016-17 campaign on Tuesday.

The Indians (1-4) went undefeated against Kansas teams last season en route to the Class 6A boys state title, but the streak against Sunflower State squads was snapped on Tuesday when the Indians fell on the road to Olathe North, 61-58.

The Indians did not go down without a fight after trailing by 10 going into the fourth quarter, but their late surge was not quite enough.

After playing its first five games on the road, the Indians will play their home opener on Friday against SM East.

SM North girls fall, 45-37

The SM North girls squad played Olathe North even for three quarters, but a slow start in the first doomed the Indians in a 45-37 loss to the Eagles.

The Indians (3-3) trailed the Eagles, 17-9, at the end of the first quarter, and weren't able to battle back from the early deficit.

A matchup against SM East awaits the Indians on Friday, as they try to move back above the .500 mark.