SMNW boys top Olathe South; Lady Cougars suffer first loss to Falcons

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's boys basketball earned a 52-47 road win over Olathe South on Tuesday in its first game back from winter break.

Northwest (4-2) had a sluggish first half, but only trailed, 22-18, at the break.

The Cougars will look to keep rolling on Friday when the return home to play Leavenworth (1-4).

SMNW girls fall to Falcons

The SM Northwest girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season against Olathe South, as the Cougars fell to the Falcons, 39-27.

In a rematch of the 2016 Class 6A state semifinals — which the Cougars won, 38-36 — SM Northwest struggled to generate offense against the Falcons. Olathe South (4-1, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A) jumped on the Cougars (5-1, No. 2 in 6A) early, as the Falcons soared out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Cougars will face another tough test in their next game, when they host Leavenworth (5-1, No. 2 in 5A) on Friday.