Jan. 6 boys basketball roundup

Shawnee Mission North outlasted SM East, 50-44, in its home opener behind 21 points from senior Avante Williams.

The Indians (2-3) started the season on the road with their first four games in Missouri before beginning Sunflower League play on Tuesday against Olathe North. The win over the Lancers evened the Indians' league record at 1-1.

Senior guard Danny Bradley joined Williams in double figures with 17 points.

Williams carried the Indians after the break, with 10 of his points coming in the third quarter.

The Indians will return to action Tuesday with another home contest against Olathe Northwest.

SMNW loses to Leavenworth

After notching a road win over Olathe South on Tuesday in its first game back from winter break, SM Northwest returned home to take on Leavenworth.

The Cougars (4-3) could not keep up with the Pioneers, as they fell, 59-47. Northwest pulled within six at the end of the third, but Leavenworth kept the Cougars at arm's length.

The Cougars will try to get back on track on Tuesday when they play host to Olathe North.

St. James falls to BV North

St. James Academy also played its home opener on Friday against BV North, but unlike the Indians, the Thunder's matchup ended in disappointment with a 65-57 setback.

The Thunder (4-2, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A) fell behind early against the Mustangs (No. 2 in 6A), and were never able to recover. Blue Valley North built a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and never looked back.

St. James has lost two straight after starting the season 4-0. The Thunder will try to get back in the column Tuesday with another home game against Bishop Miege.

Mill Valley stumbles against Miege

Mill Valley had hoped that momentum would carry over from its first win of the season against Olathe South prior to winter break, but that was not the case in a 65-44 loss to Miege on Friday.

Up next for the Jaguars (1-5) is a road game against Gardner-Edgerton on Tuesday.

De Soto unable to keep pace with Eudora

De Soto was able to limit Eudora senior and Creighton signee Mitchell Ballock to just nine points, but the Cardinals gave him plenty of help as they downed the Wildcats, 60-31.

De Soto's Brannon Bell netted a game-high 13 points, but 13 different Cardinals scored in a balanced offensive effort for Eudora.

De Soto (2-5) will play Spring Hill on Tuesday on the road.