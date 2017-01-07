Jan. 6 girls basketball roundup

De Soto moved to 6-1 on the season after a 51-30 victory on Friday over Eudora.

Mariah Grizzle paced the Wildcats with 16 points, and Tanith Beal joined her in double figures with 11 — nine of which came on three 3-pointers.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back.

De Soto (ranked No. 5 in Class 5A) will the road to take on Spring Hill on Tuesday.

SMNW loses to Leavenworth

In a battle of the No. 2-ranked teams in Class 6A and 5A, Shawnee Mission Northwest was unable to keep pace with Leavenworth in a 46-34 loss to the Pioneers.

The Cougars (5-2) trailed, 21-17, at the break, but the Pioneers (6-1) pulled away in the third quarter.

Northwest has dropped back-to-back games in its return from winter break, as the Cougars also lost to Olathe South on Tuesday. The Cougars lost to the Falcons and Pioneers at the same juncture of last season before winning 17 straight en route to its first state title game appearance in school history.

Northwest will host Olathe North on Tuesday.

SM North falls to SM East

Shawnee Mission North trailed by just two points at halftime against SM East on Friday, but the Lancers pulled away after the break to defeat the Indians, 47-32.

Hannah Redick paced the Indians with 12 points — all via the 3-pointer — and freshman LeLe Love added eight.

East's Kyle Haverty led all scorers with 23 points.

The Indians (3-4) will remain at home on Tuesday to take on Olathe Northwest.

St. James upended by BV North

St. James Academy dropped its fourth straight game after falling to Blue Valley North, 59-40, Friday.

The schedule will not get any easier for the Thunder (1-4) after its loss to BV North (No. 8 in 6A), as they will go up against the top-ranked team in 4A-1 on Tuesday when they play Bishop Miege.

Mill Valley comes up short against Miege

Mill Valley nearly handed Miege its third straight loss, but the Jaguars couldn't quite get over the hump in a 46-43 defeat.

The Jaguars (3-2, No. 8 in 5A) hung with the Stags throughout, as it was a one-possession game at the end of each quarter.

Mill Valley will try to get back on track on Tuesday in a road contest against Gardner-Edgerton.