Klein paces Cougars at SMNW Invitational; SM North finishes fourth

Shawnee Mission Northwest freshman Scott Klein has not shied away from the top competition in his first season of high school swimming, and he got the chance to prove it in front of a home crowd for the first time on Saturday at the SMNW Invitational.

Klein medaled in the 200 and 50-yard freestyles by placing fifth and sixth, respectively, in each event, as he helped the Cougars take sixth in their home meet.

"I'm pretty excited because I'm facing these kids that are two to three years older than me," Klein said. "I know that I swim competitively year-round, but still feels really good to be coming out on top in some of these meets."

The standout freshman has consistently cut time in the 200 free this season, and he's pleased that he was able to continuing progressing in the first meet back from winter break.

"That's my third state now," Klein said. "When I was swimming it, I wasn't really feeling my legs, but at the end, I just kept pushing. I cut my time, so I'm pretty happy."

Klein has excelled in the longer events like the 200 and 500 freestyles, but his favorite events are 50 and 100 freestyles. The SM Northwest freshman has become more comfortable with the long-distance events, though, and is starting to set some goals for himself to round out of his first season with the Cougars. He has also set the bar high for what he can do in the offseason with his club team.

"I want to place top-five in state in one of my races — probably the 500," Klein said. "Swimming with my competitive team, I would like to go to the Olympic Trials for 2020."

While Klein has shown steady improvement throughout the season, SM Northwest coach David Pfortmiller said that his top freshman is also making his teammates better. The Cougars' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Klein, Will Hauser and Ben and Brandon Harrell earned a state consideration time of 1:41.66 to take seventh place.

"It's definitely exciting when you have a good freshman come in because that means you get them for four years," Pfortmiller said. "He's been pushing other kids in practice, which is part of why I think we've been more successful this year."

The Cougars' highest-placing relay was the 200-yard medley team, which finished sixth with a time of 1:58.31. The medley relay team was composed of William Gross, Brandon Harrell, Dominic Loriano and Hauser.

"Just about everybody took time off," Pfortmiller said. "They worked hard before break and they stayed somewhat in shape, and we're ready to swim again. We should see big things coming up."

SM North takes fourth

Shawnee Mission North coach Cody Fothergill had mixed feelings following his team's fourth-place finish at the SMNW Invitational.

Fothergill was pleased that the Indians were able to finish in a tie for third with Lawrence High prior to the diving results being configured, but the SM North coach felt that were a lot of areas of improvement for his squad.

A few of the Indians' top swimmers have been plagued by injuries and illness recently, but Fothergill was pleased with how a few of his underclassmen stepped up.

"A couple of our backstrokers — Ryan Sexton, who is a freshman, and then Rowan Jones is a sophomore — they both had good races, and I think they both medaled as well," Fothergill said. "They keep dropping time, and they have a ways to go, but I was really pleased with how they swam."

Jones clocked in at 1:12.21 to come in fifth, and Sexton was just. 0.4 seconds behind him in sixth.

The SM North 200-yard freestyle relay team — Kaden Venard, Clayton McMillin, James Cameron and Carter Jacobson — took fifth with a time of 1:39.54. McMillin and Cameron added seventh-place finishes in individual events. McMillin finished with a time 1:09.89 in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Cameron clocked in at 24.28 in the 50-yard freestyle.

"James swam a really good 50 free," Fothergill said. "He's been getting a little bit better each week and each meet. He's super-motivated, and that makes a big difference."

Two of the other swimmers that Fothergill was particularly pleased with were his standout freshman Trey Smith, and Luke Guthrie — who is in his first season of swimming.

"Luke Guthrie, one of our newest swimmers, swam really well in his freestyle events and definitely PR'd and maybe had the race of the day for me in his 100 free," Fothergill said.

With his younger swimmers getting stronger and the likes of veterans Harrison Boldt and Bob Collins probable to return soon, Fothergill remains optimistic for the middle and late parts of the season.

"We'll hit 'em hard the next couple of weeks," Fothergill said. "We'll see if we can push through, and then if we can get healthy, I think we're on the right track."