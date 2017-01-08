SMNW’s Brockmann defends weight class title at Bonner Springs tournament

— For the second straight year, Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore wrestler Charles Brockmann won his weight class at the Dick Burns Mat Classic, but there wasn't quite as much drama on Saturday as there was in the 2016 tournament.

Brockmann squared off against Doug Cheek of Bellevue East in the title match in a rematch from the 2016 finals, and the SM Northwest sophomore won by a 9-5 decision. Northwest's 113-pounder grabbed the lead early with a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the first period, and controlled the match from start to finish.

"It's a lot easier," said Brockmann of wrestling with the lead. "You don't make stupid decisions with like trying to get points back. It's just way better to wrestle with the lead."

In Brockmann's match against Cheek from the 2016 Dick Burns Mat Classic, it was a takedown in the closing seconds that helped him win by a 3-1 decision.

"Man, it was an exciting finish. He beat the kid, 3-1," SM Northwest coach Howard Newcomb said of last year's match. "He had an axe to grind when he came out there today, and Charlie just took care of business. He just doesn't get rattled, doesn't get shook up. It's another day at the office for him."

With the win over Cheek, Brockmann finished the tournament 4-0 and improved to 19-1 on the season. Brockmann helped the Cougars place seventh out of 16 teams.

Right after Brockmann clinched his weight class title, SM Northwest junior Jerad Habben took the mat against Olathe South's Jace Koelzer in the 120-pound finals match.

Both wrestlers entered with a record of 21-1, but it was Koelzer — the defending Class 6A state champion — who prevailed with a 16-3 win by major decision. Habben gave credit where it was due following the match.

"He's good. He's really good," said Habben of Koelzer. "He's the best. I think I can get better, and I can aim to beat the other kids."

Habben was not sure of what all he could have done differently against Koelzer immediately following the match, but Newcomb said that his 120-pounder would need to keep his head up, as he'll likely be seeing Koelzer a few more times down the road at league, regionals and state, as well as other regular-season tournaments.

"That is the kid he is going to have to beat if he wants to be a state champion. Today, keeping Jace from tech-falling him (beating him by 15 or more points) and keeping Jace from pinning him there at the end, I guess we can consider that a small victory, but he's just got to get better on his feet," Newcomb said. "Jace is just tough on top with the tilts and stuff. You cannot sit around on bottom with him."

Newcomb said that Habben and Brockmann clearly separated themselves from the other SM Northwest wrestlers not only at the tournament, but during the last few weeks of practice. The SM Northwest coach was disappointed in a few of his wrestlers for not putting in enough work over winter break, and felt that Saturday was a good teaching point for them.

"Any of these guys out here, if they don't have self-discipline to go out and jog and run when we have winter break or not come to a couple of practices and stuff like that, they're not going to have a whole lot of success. I know Jerad and Charlie — those guys — they worked," Newcomb said. "They didn't just sit around and do nothing. They were working."

Northwest senior Devonte Smith was quick to admit that he was one of the wrestlers that Newcomb was referring to. Smith got off to a strong start with two wins by fall, but the SM Northwest 145-pounder did not have the same stamina for the rest of the tournament. Smith was pinned in his next two matches before winning by injury default in the fifth-place match.

"It started out good. I missed a lot of practices, so I sort of fell (throughout the tournament)," Smith said. "I was the first seed coming in, and I got fifth. That sort of shows that I need to get better conditioned."

Smith was one of a few Northwest wrestlers who was doing burpees during long breaks in the tournament. Newcomb gave his wrestlers a choice to do them throughout the tournament or all at once on Monday. Smith and his teammates wanted get the burps out of the way, and get back into a dedicated mindset.

"We did better than we've done, but everybody was like me. Toward the second half of the day, they were like, 'Woah, I'm super tired,'" Smith said. "It's just because of lack of discipline between all of us. We'll fix it and be better."