Wrestling roundup: MV’s Ward wins weight class at Derby Invitational

— Mill Valley junior Conner Ward helped the Jaguars tie for third place Saturday at the Derby Invitational after winning the 132-pound weight class.

It marked the second first-place tournament finish for Ward this season.

Four other Jaguars reached the finals, as Dylan Gowin (120 pounds), Jarrett Bendure (138 pounds), Jett Bendure (160 pounds) and Alec Derritt (285 pounds) went on to be runners-up in their respective weight classes.

The Jaguars had four other wrestlers that finished in the top six in their weight class. Zach and Austin Keal placed third and sixth, respectively, in the 106 and 113-pound weight classes, while Bryson Markovich (126 pounds) and Hayden Keopke (170 pounds) finished fourth.

De Soto had three wrestlers who medaled, as the Wildcats took 12th as a team. Nate Panagakis (170 pounds) and Lawson Marshall (285 pounds) garnered third-place finishes, and Caleb McQuality (220 pounds) took fourth.

Willmon leads SMN at Butler Invitational

Tanner Willmon led Shawnee Mission North to a 11th-place finish Saturday at the Butler Invitational after winning the 220-pound weight class.

Aidan Randall took third in the 120-pound weight class, and Alonso Salgado placed fourth in the 132-pound bracket in his first tournament of the season.

Zach Jordan (seventh, 126 pounds) and Jeffrey Downey (eighth, 220 pounds) rounded out the placers for the Indians.