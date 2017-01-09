Even-Kealed: MV freshmen wrestlers make instant impact with father as coach

Mill Valley wrestling coach Travis Keal has enjoyed serving as a mentor on the mat to his sons, Zach and Austin Keal, over the years, but the past few months have been special for him.

Zach and Austin have been around the Mill Valley wrestling program ever since they can remember, and they are now getting the chance to contribute as freshmen in the Jaguars’ varsity lineup.

“It’s nice because I’ve always coached them and then don’t get to go with them on the weekends to their tournaments so it’s nice that we’re always at the same place. It’s been a challenge that you have to separate dad and coach and leave some stuff here,” Travis said. “There are times that I have to step in and be the dad, too. Sometimes I’ve got to be the hard coach, but sometimes I’ve got to be dad. It’s been fun.”

It has not taken the Keal brothers long to find success at the high school level. In the Jaguars’ first dual of the season on Wednesday against Blue Valley, Zach and Austin respectively set the tone in the 106 and 113-pound matches, as Mill Valley coasted to a 61-12 victory over the Tigers. The Keal brothers put on a show in front of the home crowd, as Zach pinned Clayton Gabel with three seconds left in the first period, and Austin followed with a win by fall late in the second against David Kim.

“It was pretty good because I’ve been watching everybody my whole life go through this, so it was finally good to get up here and do something,” said Austin, who also finished third on Saturday at the Derby Invitational.

The Jaguars have been tested in some of the top tournaments in the Midwest to begin the season — including the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic and KC Stampede — and Zach and Austin have proven that they can handle the competition. Zach currently sits at No. 5 in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s rankings at 106 pounds.

“It’s good when you have freshmen that can come in and score points on varsity,” the Mill Valley coach said. “That’s always the goal is to bring kids in that can come in the lineup that can score points at big tournaments and duals. We’re very fortunate here that we can have that happen pretty much every year.”

The Jaguar coach is far from the only one that is excited to have his sons on the team. Mill Valley junior Conner Ward, who is ranked No. 1 in 5A at 132 pounds, has been looking forward to this season for quite some time.

“Oh, it’s great. I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was 5, 6 since I’ve known them, waiting to be on the same team with them,” Ward said. “Seeing them here is awesome because it’s always seemed like they were on the team, but now they really are, so it’s a great feeling.”

The Keal brothers officially joined what was already a team with a family-like bond. The Jaguars already had one set of brothers on the team in senior Jett and junior Jarrett Bendure, and their older sibling Peyton graduated last year. Both Jett and Jarrett have admired the work ethic that Zach and Austin have shown in the practice room.

“They go hard. They battle in there every single day. No matter if one feels bad or one feels good, they’re both pushing each other,” Jarrett said. “It’s great to watch. It builds our relationship. When we see them doing better, we want to do better as well. It’s good seeing them do well together.”

With only being separated by a weight class, Zach and Austin are also practice partners.

“He’s a good wrestler, so it makes me better, too,” Austin said. “We make each other better.”

Zach credited a lot of his success so far this season to practicing with Zach every day, and learning several techniques from his dad. The Mill Valley 106-pounder felt mentally prepared to contribute the way that he has at the varsity level, and is excited to see where the season and his career at Mill Valley takes him.

“It never really ends,” said Zach, who also placed sixth on Saturday at the Derby Invitational. “We’re always at home talking about wrestling, how we can get better and prepare for the next tournament and dual.”

While Travis has tried to separate the father and coaching roles as much as possible when working with Zach and Austin, one of the most rewarding parts of watching them wrestle has been watching the grow on and off the mat.

“They’ve been practice partners since they were born. Some days they get along, and some days they don’t,” Travis said with a laugh. “I think they’re maturing, getting better at it and trying to get better at it. They see the team aspect of it.”