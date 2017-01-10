Mill Valley third, De Soto sixth at Turner Invitational

— Mill Valley sophomore Chris Sprenger and De Soto senior Jarod Blazo have pushed each other to become better swimmers every day in the Jaguars and Wildcats' combined practices, but they got a chance to go up against each other in a meet on Monday at the Turner Invitational.

With Sprenger in lane four and Blazo in lane 5, they squared off as the top two swimmers coming in for the 100-yard backstroke. Sprenger had a breakout performance to win the event with a time of 57.11 — three seconds faster than his seed time — and Blazo followed in second at 1:00.41.

"I really tried to work my under-waters and have like fast, quick kicks off the walls," said Sprenger, who added a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. "I just tried to keep my pace up for the entire 100."

Blazo was hoping to put up a little bit more of a fight against Sprenger, but he was not completely discouraged with not having his strongest swim in the backstroke. The De Soto senior was still feeling fatigued from the 200-yard IM, which he set a school-record time in. Blazo clocked in at 2:16.17 for another second-place finish.

"It was excellent. He doesn't particularly swim the 200 IM very often," De Soto coach Alissa Ruffin said. "We know he can do it well. It's not his favorite event to swim, but it just shows what a solid swimmer that he is, and what he's capable of doing."

Ruffin was also pleased with the performance of Cameron Webb, who garnered fifth-place finishes in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyles. Webb missed the first week of practice following winter break because of a three-week vacation.

"He literally just got back in from Mexico I think this past weekend. I haven't seen him since before the break," Ruffin said. "He put it out there. That's what these kids do, though. They came here to swim. They came here to race. They push aside the fact that they're all tired, fatigued and stressed and they do what they're training to do."

Finishing two spots ahead of Webb in both events was Mill Valley senior Garrison Fangman. Mill Valley coach Dan Dervin switched up Fangman's normal meet regimen putting him in the 100 free instead of the 100 butterfly, and it paid off with a state-qualifying time of 53.10. Fangman also anchored the Jaguars' 400-yard freestyle relay. He followed up Colby Beggs, Carter Lawson and Sprenger to notch another state-qualifying mark for the Jaguars, as they posted a second-place time of 3:44.43.

"I thought that was going to be our toughest relay, and now it turns out that our 200 free has been our toughest. We're right on the edge (of qualifying for state) in the 200 free," Dervin said. "The 400 I was most worried about because I knew we didn't have much coming back, but with a soccer player (Lawson) and a freshman (Beggs), they both stepped up and we got it."

The same four Jaguars also finished third in the 200-yard medley relay. The Wildcats finished two places behind the Jaguars in the 400-yard freestyle and the 200-yard medley relays, as they came in fourth and fifth in the respective events. Blazo, Webb, Jason Leuenberg and Andre VanMeerhaeghe were the four swimmers for the Wildcats in each relay.

Blazo felt that it was a great meet for De Soto and Mill Valley. The Jaguars placed third, and the Wildcats finished sixth.

"I know there used to be somewhat of a Mill Valley-De Soto rivalry my freshman and sophomore year, but it wasn't like a hatred. It was more of like a competition — a friendly kind of thing. In the past two years, it's really gotten a lot better," said Blazo, who plans to continue his career at the collegiate level at Milligan College — an NAIA school in Tennessee. "I've gotten very close with all of the swimmers from Mill Valley. Having competition like Chris Sprenger and Garrison Fangman has really pushed me on to make sure that I try my hardest."