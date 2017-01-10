Archive for Tuesday, January 10, 2017

St. James’ Thornhill named as nominee for McDonald’s All-American game

St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill accepts the Championship Showdown tournament trophy after the Thunder's win over Barstow (Mo.) on Dec. 10 at Shawnee Mission East. Thornhill was named as a nominee to play in the McDonald's All-American boys basketball game on March 29 in Chicago.

By Chris Duderstadt

January 10, 2017

St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill was one of 11 players from the state of Kansas to be named as a nominee for the McDonald's All-American boys and girls basketball games on March 29 in Chicago.

Thornhill — a Nebraska-Omaha signee — has led the Thunder to a 4-2 record going into tonight's home game against Bishop Miege at 7:30 p.m.

The St. James senior was joined by Eudora's Mitchell Ballock, Blue Valley's Tyler Geiman, BV Northwest's Darien Jackson and Jamichael Morgan, Eisenhower's Matt Pile and Miege's Semaj Ray as one of the seven boys nominees from Kansas.

The four girls nominees from the Sunflower State are Free State's Madison Piper, Manhattan's Gigi McAtee and Eisenhower's Jaden Damon and Mallory Miller.

