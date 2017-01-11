Basketball roundup: SMNW boys roll after Ghilardi’s first-quarter buzzer-beater

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior CC Ghilardi hit a 60-foot buzzer beater to end the first quarter, and the Cougars never looked back in their 63-53 win over Olathe North on Tuesday.

The Cougars (5-3) will hit the road to take on SM South on Friday.

Bishop Miege 69, St. James 63, OT

St. James Academy lost its second overtime game in its last three contests when the Thunder fell to Bishop Miege, 69-63, on Tuesday.

St. James (4-3, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A) and Miege (7-1, ranked No. 1 in 4A-1) were deadlocked at 54-54 at the end of regulation.

The Thunder will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Blue Valley Southwest on Friday.

Spring Hill 64, De Soto 45

Noah Wilson led De Soto with 10 points, but the Wildcats came up short in a 64-45 loss to Spring Hill on Tuesday.

Spring Hill had three players score in double figures, with Jordan Hoston leading the way with 16 points.

The Wildcats (2-7) will be back in action on Friday against Louisburg.

Gardner-Edgerton 70, Mill Valley 53

Mill Valley suffered its second straight loss on Tuesday when the Jaguars fell to Gardner-Edgerton, 70-53.

The Jaguars (1-6) will try to get back on track when they play host to Blue Valley West on Friday.

Girls

Olathe North 61, SM Northwest 59

Shawnee Mission Northwest posted a season-high in points, but had a rare defensive letdown in a 61-59 loss to Olathe North on Tuesday.

The Cougars (5-3) owned a 33-26 lead going into the break. The 61 points allowed were the most given up by the Cougars since they fell to Liberty (Mo.), 65-57, in January of 2015.

Northwest will try to end a three-game skid on Friday against SM South. The Cougars' last win came against the Raiders, when they rolled to a 51-40 victory on Dec. 16 in their final game before winter break.

Spring Hill 49, De Soto 34

De Soto suffered its second loss in its last three games in a 49-34 setback on Tuesday to Spring Hill.

The Wildcats (6-2, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A) will try to get back in the win column on Friday in a road tilt with Louisburg.

Gardner-Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 40

Mill Valley fell back to the .500-mark after being dealt a 52-40 loss at the hands of Gardner-Edgerton on Tuesday.

The Jaguars (3-3) will return home to take on Blue Valley West on Friday.

Bishop Miege 68, St. James 28

St. James was unable to slow down the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A-1 in Bishop Miege during a 68-28 loss to the Stags on Monday.

Next up for the Thunder (1-5) is a home contest on Thursday against Blue Valley Southwest.