Short-handed Indians fall Olathe Northwest, 64-47

— Olathe Northwest's hot-shooting from the perimeter and play in the post from Luke Waters proved to be too much to handle for the Shawnee Mission North boys basketball team, as the Indians fell to the Ravens, 64-47, on Tuesday.

The Ravens knocked down eight of their 16 3-point attempts, and Waters netted a game-high 26 points to hand the Indians' their first home loss of the season.

"The rebounding factor — they'd get all of the 50-50 balls going up. We've got to get those rebounds," SM North coach Steve Stitzer said. "We started and we overplayed on skip passes and stuff, and they hit those threes. That's what the difference was in the game."

The Indians (2-5) only trailed by three points after the first quarter, but the Ravens built a double-digit lead in the second to take a 34-21 advantage going into the break. The Ravens led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

"Pulling away early in the game didn't feel good to us," Stitzer said. "If we stayed in the game, I think it would have been a lot different in the second half. You've got to play four complete quarters."

Senior guard Danny Bradley Jr. was the lone Indian to score in double figures, as he led SM North with 12 points. Bradley Jr. scored all of his points in the third quarter after being plagued by foul trouble in the first half.

"Danny ended up getting his points. The only thing I was disappointed in is that we didn't drive it as much," Stitzer said. "We shot a lot of jumpers, and it looked to me like we could have turned the corner and drive on those guys."

Bradley Jr. and fellow senior guard Avante Williams have served as a steady backcourt tandem for the Indians, but the latter was not in action or in the gym Tuesday night. Stitzer did not comment on Williams' absence or offer a timetable of return.

The void left by Williams gave some extra minutes to Stitzer's younger players. Sophomores Billy Conaway and Jarrett Hensley scored eight and six points, respectively, and Amari Williams and KT Harris added four apiece. The senior trio of Will Schneider, Byron Morgan and Travis Hensley accounted for the remaining 12 points.

The Indians were able to hang with the Ravens early because of the three-ball, as Morgan drilled a 3-pointer on the game's opening possession, and Jarrett Hensley knocked down two treys in the first quarter. Stitzer was encouraged by Hensley's hot start, but said that the slender sophomore has not been as effective as he would have hoped so far this season due to being banged up.

"Jarrett is injured and he's out there playing and trying to step up. He doesn't want to let anybody down," Stitzer said. "He's been playing with an injured leg the last month. Tonight it showed, and that's probably one of the factors why we didn't rotate well on that side."

The Indians will try to get back on track on the road at 7 p.m. Friday against Leavenworth.

"We've just got to go on. We learned a little bit," Stitzer said. "We tried a lot of things that were pretty good for the team and some things that we might try to work on because what are you going to do? Just try."

SMN (47)

Danny Bradley 5-11 0-0 12, Will Schneider 3-6 1-2 7, Byron Morgan 2-7 0-0 5, Amari Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Travis Hensley 0-1 1-2 1, KT Harris 2-2 0-0 4, Tremaine Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Billy Conaway 4-10 0-0 8, Ray Verdugo 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Hensley 2-4 0-0 6, Anthony Gower 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-46 2-4 47.

ONW (64)

Jack Parks 1-3 2-3 4, Jackson Nicodemus 3-4 0-0 9, Jace Kline 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Holmgren 3-6 1-1 9, Matt Vanderslice 1-1 2-2 4, Luke Waters 10-13 5-5 26, Dominic Mussina 4-7 0-0 10, Jack Cashman 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel Oppenheim 0-0 2-2 2, Aaron Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-36 12-13 64.

SMN 10 11 16 10 — 47

ONW 13 21 15 15 — 64

Three-point goals: SMN 5-21 (Hensley 2, Bradley 2, Morgan); ONW 8-16 (Mussina 3, Holmgren 2, Nicodemus 2, Waters). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: SMN 10, ONW 8.