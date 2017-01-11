SMNW bowling rolls to first-place finishes in season opener

— With returning almost all of the varsity members from last year, the Shawnee Mission Northwest boys and girls bowling teams were eager to open the season on Wednesday at Olathe Lanes East Bowling Center.

While a number of the Cougars fell just short of their individual goals, they did well enough collectively to coast to first-place finishes on the boys and girls sides.

"It was nice to see that we did the things we worked on in practice as far as trying to be a team, and also picking up spares that we've been working on," SM Northwest coach Billy Dent said. "That's always nice to see as a coach when kids are doing what you do in practice. It felt really good. It always feels good to win — especially across the board."

Junior Alaina Burris not only won the individual title for the girls competition, but led all bowlers with a three-game series of 608. Burris bolted out of the gates with a Game 1 scored of 234, which she finished off with six straight strikes.

"It just felt really nice," Burris said. "It was just like, get up, go bowl, sit down. The applauding was nice."

One would have been hard-pressed to find any bowler more excited to begin the season at Olathe Lanes East than Burris. The SM Northwest junior notched a career-best series of 678 at Olathe Lanes East last season. Burris tempered her expectations with Wednesday being the first tournament of the season, but she was still very pleased with how she performed.

"I didn't think I would do that well coming into it, but I'm really glad that I did because it's the first meet of the season," Burris said. "Doing well on the first one is always good."

Although Burris won the tournament by 128 pins, she was not even the highest-seeded bowler on her team going into the season opener. That honor went to Katy Doleshal, who went on to take second overall with a series of 480.

"She (Burris) and Katy are best friends and are the No. 1 and 2s, and she took a little offense that Katy was No. 1 today because she's had better games in practice," Dent said. "I think she came out to prove that she is still who she is. Averaging over 200 pins a game is awesome, and being the top bowler for the whole meet is really cool for her."

Doleshal had a tough time finding a rhythm early, as she faulted twice on her way to a Game 1 score of 139. The SM Northwest senior found her groove in Game 2, though, as she recorded five strikes — including a turkey on frames five through seven.

Luck was not on Doleshal's side from that point on, as she was the victim of two splits in the final four frames of Game 2, and four more in Game 3. Burris has full confidence that she and Doleshal will both be more consistent as the season goes in, but she was encouraged that their teammates stepped up with some higher scores than last season.

Cheyenne Bolin and Hadley Sayers helped the Cougars sweep the top four spots, as they finished third and fourth, respectively, with series scores of 442 and 441.

"They've definitely improved from last year, and so has everyone else," Burris said. "We've all gotten better since last year, so I'm really confident this year."

The SM Northwest girls squad posted a team score of 1,999 to top runner-up Blue Valley North by 437 pins.

The SM Northwest boys achieved the same feat by sweeping the top four places. Senior Colton Kinsella paced the Cougars with a three-game series score of 592 — edging out fellow senior Kooper Jones for the individual title by two pins. Senior Colton Kreie and sophomore Garrett Bolin followed in third and fourth with respective series scores of 583 and 576.

"We're a pretty confident team right now after going to state and having everyone back for another season," Kinsella said.

Although Kinsella felt that there were a number of positives to take away from the first tournament of the season, he and the rest of the SM Northwest varsity boys were aiming for a series of 600 or better. Kinsella felt confident that he would do so, but said, 'I feel like the Warriors,' following the tournament — referencing Golden State blowing a three games to one lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dent understood Kinsella's frustration, but believes that the tournament served as a good benchmark for the Cougars going forward.

"It's always nice to have success, but have stuff to work on. Each one of those guys at the top told me, 'OK, well I missed it in this frame or I missed it on this pin,' so they know exactly what they need to pick up, which is great," Dent said. They had some success, but also they know this isn't the ceiling for them. They've got opportunity to improve."

Jones echoed Kinsella's sentiments, as he started off the day with a Game 1 score of 217 before posting marks of 199 and 174 to conclude the tournament. Jones had two turkeys in Game 1, and had six straight strikes in Game 2 before narrowly missing a spare to close things out.

"For those times the lanes were a nice mixture of oil and dry, so I found my spot and I could keep working it through," Jones said while looking back on his hot stretches. "Once the lanes got drier, I had to figure out where I was going to throw the ball and it kind of messed me up a little bit. All around, it was alright."

Jones' Game 1 score led the varsity boys bowlers, but the Cougars showed that they have plenty of depth — even in addition returning all six bowlers from last year's state team. Preston Wilson had the game-high score for the Cougars after rolling a 230 in Game 2. Adam Vanderwerf (564), Wilson (529) and Clayton Engelby (514) all bowled series of 500 or better, and Dent said he would likely shake up the varsity lineup going into Friday's Free State Boys Invitational at Royal Crest Lanes in Lawrence. The SM Northwest girls will be in action on Saturday in Lawrence.

"It's going to be competitive for those top six spots. We're going to be rotating through until we find the best six as far as a mix and where we are," Dent said. "I think all of them really like competition, so it's good to see them compete because we had a couple of JV guys who really stepped up today who are going to be bowling on Friday now who might have bowled JV."

The Free State Invitational will offer a lot more competition for the Cougars. Schlagle was the only other varsity team in action on Wednesday, and the Cougars upended the Stallions by 714 pins. The SM Northwest JV boys and girls teams also notched first-places finishes.