SMNW wrestling defeats Olathe East, 48-36, despite being out-pinned

While the scoreboard read that his team had won its home dual over Olathe East on Wednesday, Shawnee Mission Northwest wrestling coach Howard Newcomb didn't feel as much satisfaction as he normally would after a victory.

The Cougars defeated the Hawks, 48-36, but actually won fewer matches than their Sunflower League foe. Northwest bolted out to a 30-0 lead, but 24 of those points were because of open spots in Olathe East's lineup.

"We won the dual, but kind of the sour note is that they won more matches than we did. We've got to continue to get in better shape," Newcomb said. "I feel like our heavy guys haven't really been conditioning as much as they should. We both jostled our lineups around to try to make things work."

Aside from the four matches that the Hawks forfeited, the remaining 10 were all decided by fall in the first or second period. The Hawks out-pinned the Cougars, 6-4.

Joey Mendez, Aidan Quinn, Devonte Smith and Kevin Thompson all earned victories for the Cougars. Mendez jump-started the Cougars with a first-period pin at the 120-pound weight class. The dual offered Mendez a rare chance to prove himself at the varsity level, as the 120-pound spot in the Cougars' lineup is normally locked down by junior Jerad Habben. Habben and sophomore 113-pounder Charles Brockmann were both held out to stay under the season match-count limit.

"It's just all about staying focused," Mendez said. "Don't get too worked up, don't think too hard and just keep calm and do what you know what to do and just hope for the best and work your hardest. You've got to go get it done."

The Hawks were able to get on the board with pins in the 138 and 145-pound matches, but the Cougars responded with back-to-back wins by fall from Smith and Quinn at 152 and 160 pounds.

Newcomb has been pleased with the way Smith has worked at practice this week after a disappointing performance at the Dick Burns Mat Classic over the weekend at Bonner Springs High School. Smith and a few other Cougars didn't put in the work over winter break that Newcomb had hoped for, but the SM Northwest coach said that his senior 152-pounder is back on track.

"He's definitely learned his lessons (from) the Bonner tournament," Newcomb said. "He's ready to knuckle down and finish the season strong and in confidence and in shape."

The match of the night, according to Newcomb, came from Thompson, who is also a senior. The SM Northwest 170-pounder trailed, 2-0, after the first period, but took control in the second to earn the pin.

"I could just here how hard he was breathing. We were both working the same amount, and I just wanted to make sure that I wasn't tiring myself out in the first and I think that's a little bit where I kind of slacked, but I knew it helped me out a lot more in the second and in the end," Thompson said. "I knew when I saw him on his back that it was over. I don't like to sound cocky, but I knew he wasn't getting up after that."

Newcomb has noticed more of a competitive drive in Thompson for his final season on the mat for the Cougars, and believes he'll have a strong stretch run.

"He almost made it to state last year. He had a losing record and he still came close and that energized him a little bit," Newcomb said. "He works pretty hard in the wrestling room. It's good. He's been getting in the weight room, and he's a strong kid."

One of the highlights of last season for Thompson was the dual against Olathe East, where he also earned a pivotal pin. This year's dual against the Hawks was just as meaningful for Thompson with it being in front of a home crowd.

"I just love to have people I know here, especially knowing that it's my senior year and that I don't have many more moments like these. Last year against Olathe East was very special because I got the dual-winning pin," Thompson said. "Just to come out this year and get another pin is so special for me. I'm just so proud that this time we could do it in front of all the people that I love."