Mill Valley bowling retains Cat Cup

Some of the scores were not as high as the members of the Mill Valley bowling team would have liked in their first tournament of the season Thursday at Park Lanes, but they were good enough to notch first-places finishes for the JV and varsity boys and girls competitions.

The Jaguars edged Blue Valley West to win the varsity girls team title, and De Soto to claim the varsity boys crown. With being De Soto, the Jaguars retained the Cat Cup. Mill Valley coach Rick Pollard pointed out after the tournament that the Jaguars have never lost the Cat Cup against the Wildcats.

Pollard's squads were led by individual champions Meghan Clark and Jesse Bowden.

"It's great," Clark said after pacing the Mill Valley girls squad with a three-game series of 490. "It's the first time I've ever gotten first, I think, individually so it was a good thing for me, and with the team winning it was just really nice."

Clark remained fairly consistent throughout with rolling games of 171, 170 and 149. The Mill Valley No. 1 bowler spent a lot of time in Park Lanes in the offseason after coming up just short of qualifying for state last season.

"I'd love to make it to state personally. I'd love for the whole team to make it, but if that can't happen I would love to make it personally," Clark said. "I was so close last year. I was 20 pins away."

The Jaguars placed four in the top five on the girls side. Emily Jackson was the runner-up with a series of 482, and Raya Lehan (454) and Abby Berner (441) followed in third and fourth. Jackson said that she had her ups and downs in the Jaguars' first tournament, but credited a good mindset for coming through with the second-place finish.

"I just stayed positive the whole time instead of thinking about the bad scores that I got," Jackson said.

Mill Valley also placed three bowlers in the top five for the varsity boys tournament. Bowden led the way with a 611 series, and Grant Moberly was close behind in second with a three-game total of 599. Hunter Turpin rounded out the top five with a series of 517.

Bowden set the tone for the Jaguars with a Game 1 score of 247 — which included eight strikes. While the strikes didn't come with as much regularity in his final two games, Bowden was able able to effectively pick up his spares.

Bowden appeared to have the high game of the tournament locked up after the first two games, but Moberly finished with a bang to take home that honor. Moberly had a perfect game going through the first seven frames of Game 3, and went on to roll a 258.

"I found my mark," Moberly said. "On the lanes, there is always a mark where it hits the dry and I finally found it that third game."

Moberly and the Jaguars have set some high expectations for the season, so they were overall disappointed with their collective scores. After posting scores of 173 and 168 in Games 1 and 2, Moberly remained level-headed to come through with a strong final game.

"I just don't show any emotion," Moberly said. "I just go out there and bowl until I figure it out."

De Soto boys second, girls third

With having a freshmen-laden team, De Soto coach JR Kindred wasn't exactly sure what to expect from his Wildcats in their first tournament of the season.

The De Soto boys went on to take second place to Mill Valley, and the girls finished third to leave Kindred content with his teams' performances.

"Overall, I'm actually pretty pleased with the kids," Kindred said. "They did a really good job of actually reacting to the lanes a little bit better, and anytime I gave them advice on where to move they did so. Of course we want better results, but overall, I'm more pleased with the fact that they were responding to how I was teaching them."

Sean Cauthron and Danny Erickson placed third and fourth, respectively, in the boys tournament with series scores of 565 and 563. Cauthron's best game was his first one, as he notched a 201. Erickson saved his best for last with a 203 in Game 3.

"Danny, he wasn't feeling too well," said Kindred of Erickson, who is De Soto's lone returning state qualifier. "We actually had about five or six a little under the weather, but because of that, he did try to make the adjustments to try to get better results to get more pin action. It was still good to see that he was willing to be out there for the team."

The De Soto girls were led by Tiye' Kindred and Amaya Pingry, who placed eighth and 10th, respectively, with series scores of 383 and 371.

"I think that we're going to build off of this really well," the De Soto coach said. "I would say that we have about 70 percent freshmen on our teams, so for a lot of them this is their very first time competing at anything of this nature — let alone being in leagues."

De Soto and Mill Valley were both scheduled to compete in the Free State Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Royal Crest Lanes, but the tournament was canceled due to potential inclement weather.