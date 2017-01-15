St. James’ Pickert commits to Southern Illinois

St. James Academy senior Travis Pickert — the Eastern Kansas League leader in sacks last season — verbally committed to continue his football career at Southern Illinois on Saturday, but it won't be as a defensive end.

The Thunder senior plans to follow in the footsteps of his father, Joe Pickert, who played with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman at UCLA, and line up at tight end for the Salukis.

"Blessed and proud to announce I have committed to play tight end at Southern Illinois University. Go Salukis! @nunez_jay @coachflyger," Pickert tweeted.

Pickert recorded 12 sacks in his final season in a Thunder uniform, but also hauled in seven receptions — three of which went for touchdowns — for 131 yards.

Pickert joins a Salukis team that went 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season.