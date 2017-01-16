Police investigating Friday morning burglary

Shawnee Police are investigating after three people burglarized the Cricket Wireless store, 16010 West 65th Street, early Friday morning.

Major Dan Tennis of the Shawnee Police Department says officers arrived at the business to investigate a commercial burglary alarm around 1:50 a.m.

Police say three people pried open the front door, entered the business and got away with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Officers determined that the burglary occurred between 1:40 and 1:43 a.m.

"They were covered head to toe in clothing, hats, bandannas so we are not able to tell much about them," Tennis said.

Police have surveillance video of the burglary, but it has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.