DHS boys hoops snaps five-game skid, beats Holton in Tonganoxie Invitational

— Grant Noll and Noah Wilson scored 17 points apiece to lead De Soto's boys basketball team to a 60-54 win over Holton in the first round of the Tonganoxie Invitational on Monday.

De Soto (3-6) trailed, 17-8, at the end of the first quarter, but got in a rhythm in the second to take a 27-26 lead going into the break.

The win for the Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak. De Soto will try to continue its winning ways against Wamego at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second round of the Tonganoxie Invitational.