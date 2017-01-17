SM North falls to Hayden in Bobcat Basketball Invitational opener

— Shawnee Mission North boys basketball coach Steve Stitzer admitted that there were quite a few things that his team needed to improve on after the Indians' 70-40 loss to Topeka Hayden on Monday in first pool play game of the Bobcat Basketball Invitational.

The Indians (2-6) won't get a chance to pick apart any of their miscues from their loss to Hayden in practice before taking the court again for their second pool play game at 4:30 p.m. today against Ottawa, but Stitzer definitely expects a better overall effort against the Cyclones.

"I don't know what today's kids are about, but back in my day, I always gave 110 percent on everything I did. That's all I've got to ask from the kids," Stitzer said. "I want them to leave it on the floor. If they're so tired that they can't walk, I know that they gave me 100 percent. But they're in there (the (locker room) talking, playing cards or whatever they do after the game. I don't know, but we've got to leave it on the floor."

Stitzer understands that his team doesn't have the experience of last year's state championship squad, but he's disappointed that the Indians have not been making adjustments from game to game like he has expected them to.

"The things we are doing wrong, they're little things, but the little things are adding up. It's too late in the year to be sitting here messing around with the little things," Stitzer said. 'I play a lot of sophomores. I'm banking on that. They're good kids and everything, but they're going to have to start getting it."

Much like in their loss 64-47 to Olathe Northwest one week ago, the Indians struggled to defend Hayden (6-2, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-II) on the perimeter, and couldn't keep the Wildcats off the boards. Junior guard Jett Canfield led Hayden with 18 points, and hit three of the Wildcats' eight 3-pointers.

When Canfield and fellow guards Kendall Sutton and Carson Dinkel weren't leading the Wildcats' 3-point barrage, Hayden was hitting the boards hard behind the front court rotation of Zach Harvey, Hayden Federico, Scott Wilson and DeShawn Hanika.

"We've got to box out more. We had a lot of points where we should have just like helped more," Conaway said. "We've got to rebound more, too. We (are) not playing help defense."

Conaway added, "The big men are getting crushed down there. We can't get enough boards. The guards are not helping down to get boards either. And our transition is bad. We're not running plays. Going forward, we've just got to run plays. We've got to speak louder. We've got to be a team. We're not a team right now."

Sutton and Hanika joined Canfield in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. The Indians could not slow down Hayden's high-powered offense, and they had a difficult time putting the ball in the basket themselves. Conaway was the lone SM North player in double figures with 13 points.

"Not so much as don't know the offense, it's more of a 'I'm in the game, and I'm actually in the game and can't remember what I'm supposed to be doing,'" Conaway said of the Indians' offensive struggles. "It's just too much for them. I guess we just have to run more plays."

Conaway knocked down two free throws and a jumper for the Indians' first four points, as North trailed 6-4 midway through the first quarter. After Canfield and North senior Byron Morgan traded 3-pointers, the Wildcats went on 13-0 run that span. The Indians did not score in the second quarter until the 2:31 mark on a traditional 3-point play from Conaway.

"Well we didn't play, and having those few days off again it's like I said to the team just now, that's not our game," Stitzer said. "We had a lot of things go wrong, and then we sat there and put our heads down. We've got to play. We've got to play the whole game."

The Indians were without one of their best all-around players for the second straight game, as senior Avante Williams was held out of action. Stitzer did not give an update on when Williams might return, or why he has not played in the past two contests.

"Issues with the team," Stitzer said. "It ain't gonna matter with him being gone or anything like that. We've still got to go on."

SM North (40)

Danny Bradley 3-13 0-0 8, Will Schneider 1-8 0-0 3, Byron Morgan 1-2 0-0 3, Amari Williams 2-4 1-2 7, Travis Hensley 0-1 0-0 0, Tremaine Jackson 1-4 1-1 3, Billy Conaway 4-12 5-5 13, Ray Verdugo 0-1 0-0 0, Jarrett Hensley 1-6 1-4 3, Anthony Gower 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-51 8-12 40.

Hayden (70)

Kendall Sutton 6-8 0-0 14, Zach Harvey 2-15 0-0 5, DeShaun Hanika 5-8 1-2 12, Jett Canfield 5-11 5-6 18, Hayden Federico 1-1 0-2 2, Connor Hobart 0-1 0-0 0, Levi Braun 4-7 0-0 8, Carson Dinkel 3-4 0-0 8, Austin Crow 0-1 0-0 0, Scott Wilson 1-5 1-2 3. Totals: 27-61 8-14 70.

SM North 7 7 15 11 — 40

Hayden 14 19 23 14 — 70

Three-point goals: SM North 6-29 (Bradley 2, Williams 2, Morgan, Schneider); Hayden 8-22 (Canfield 3, Sutton 2, Dinkel 2, Hanika). Fouled out: None. Turnovers: SM North 8, Hayden 8.