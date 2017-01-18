Boys basketball roundup: Maranatha upends McLouth; SMN falls to Ottawa

— Maranatha Christian Academy pulled away in the second half to earn a 61-50 victory over McLouth in its opener of the McLouth tournament on Tuesday.

Jax Holland paced the Eagles with 22 points, Roland Hou had a double-double with 14 points and 12 blocks and Andrew Fortin added 13 points.

The Eagles trailed 32-31 at halftime, but tightened things up defensively after the break to improve to 2-4 on the season.

"My guys are warriors, man. They've been warriors the whole season," Maranatha coach Travis Thompson said in a phone interview Tuesday night. "We went on a 10-0 run to start the third, which is big for us because usually we come out flat after the half. Man, they woke up."

Maranatha will move on to play Kansas City Christian on Friday in the semifinals of the McLouth tournament.

Ottawa 72, Shawnee Mission North 44

BASEHOR — Shawnee Mission North's boys basketball team went up against a top-10 team in Class 4A for the second straight day in the Bobcat Basketball Invitational, but the outcome was much of the same for the Indians.

North lost to Ottawa (ranked No. 2 in 4A-I), 72-44, in their second of two pool-play games. The Indians fell to Topeka-Hayden (ranked No. 5 in 4A-II), 70-40, on Monday.

The Indians (2-7) will round out the Bobcat Basketball Invitational at 7:30 p.m. Friday against either Park Hill, Basehor-Linwood or Schlagle.