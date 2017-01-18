Girls basketball roundup: SMNW, De Soto, Mill Valley pick up victories

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls basketball team bolted out of the gates in the first quarter, and kept Topeka High at arm's length the rest of the way en route to a 53-41 victory.

The Cougars led the Trojans, 24-9, at the end of the first quarter.

Jordann Nachbar paced the Cougars with 17 points, and Emmalee Rose added 12. Hannah Black and Rachel Seibold were close to joining Nachbar and Rose in double figures with nine and eight points, respectively.

The Cougars (6-3) will remain on the road against SM South at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to the potential of inclement weather.

De Soto 51, Tonganoxie 28

TONGANOXIE — De Soto clamped down defensively to hold Tonganoxie to single digits in each quarter in its 51-28 victory over the Chieftains Tuesday in the first round of the Tonganoxie Invitational.

The Wildcats (7-2) had a balanced offensive effort as well, with three players scoring in double figures. Mackenzie Shupe paced the Wildcats with 16 points, and Mariah Grizzle and Tanith Beal added 13 and 10, respectively.

De Soto will take on Wamego at 6 p.m. Friday in the Tonganoxie Invitational semifinals.

Mill Valley 70, Lansing 42

Mill Valley was clicking on all cylinders on the offensive end in its 70-42 win over Lansing on Tuesday.

The Jaguars (4-3, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A) jumped on the Lions early and often while building a 44-26 halftime lead.

Mill Valley will take on Bishop Miege (ranked No. 2 in 4A-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Stags edged the Jaguars, 46-43, on Jan. 6.

Blue Valley Northwest 58, Shawnee Mission North 47

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission North hung with Blue Valley Northwest for a half, but couldn't keep up with the Huskies for the full 32 minutes in a 58-47 loss on Tuesday.

The Indians (3-6) trailed, 23-19, at the break, but the Huskies pushed their lead to 13 at the end of the third quarter.

North will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Leavenworth (ranked No. 2 in 5A). The game was originally set to be played on Friday (Jan. 13), but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

Staley 53, St. James 32

OVERLAND PARK — The St. James girls basketball team lost its opener of the Blue Valley North tournament against Staley (Mo.), 53-32.

The Thunder fell to 1-7 on the season.

Riverside 45, Maranatha 22

MCLOUTH — The Maranatha girls squad played in the first round of the McLouth tournament, but lost to Riverside, 45-22.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the season.