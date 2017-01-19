Basketball roundup: St. James girls sink SM West; SMNW boys cruise past Lansing

— St. James Academy's girls basketball team put an end to a seven-game losing streak by outlasting SM West, 43-40, in the consolation semifinals of the Blue Valley North KA-MO Classic on Wednesday.

The Thunder (2-7) and Vikings were deadlocked at 34-34 through three quarters, but St. James shut down SM West on the defensive end in the fourth. After the Vikings scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, St. James answered with a 7-0 run that spanned more than five minutes.

The Vikings did have a chance to tie or take the lead, trailing 42-40 in closing seconds, but the Thunder held strong for one last stop.

Torri Kempf paced the Thunder with 14 points.

St. James will play Notre Dame de Sion at 4:30 p.m. for fifth place.

SMNW boys top Lansing in Viking Classic opener

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission Northwest's boys basketball team won its first-round game over the Viking Classic at SM West, as the Cougars upended Lansing, 62-48, on Wednesday.

The Cougars (6-3) will square off against one of the top teams in the state in the semifinals when they play Blue Valley North (ranked No. 2 in Class 6A) at 8:15 p.m. Friday. The winner will take on either Grandview or Blue Springs South on Saturday in the championship game.