Boys basketball roundup: St. James cruises past Father Tolton Catholic

— St. James Academy's boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-50 road win over Father Tolton Catholic on Friday.

The Thunder (5-3) owned a 39-31 advantage at the break, and continued to pad their lead throughout the second half.

The Thunder have won both of their games in which they have played teams outside of Kansas. St. James also defeated Tulsa Central in their season opener.

St. James will host Blue Valley Southwest at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a make-up game from Jan. 13, which was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

Schlagle 57, Shawnee Mission North 56

BASEHOR — Shawnee Mission North was seconds away from snapping a three-game losing streak on Friday in the seventh-place game of the Bobcat Basketball Invitational against Schlagle, but the Indians lost on a buzzer-beater by Tyson Grant-Foster.

The Indians (2-8) will try to get back on track against Savannah (Mo.) on Monday in a make-up game that was postponed on Dec. 16 due to inclement weather.

Wamego 55, De Soto 46

TONGANOXIE — The De Soto boys squad was well on pace to join the Wildcats girls team in vying for a spot in the Tonganoxie Invitational championship game, but a sluggish second half proved to be costly in its 55-46 loss to Wamego on Friday.

The Wildcats led Wamego, 31-18, at halftime, but were held to single digits in the third and fourth quarters.

Noah Wilson paced De Soto (3-7) with 12 points.

De Soto will play Metro Academy at 2 p.m. for third place in the Tongie tournament.

Kansas City Christian 61, Maranatha Christian Academy 51

MCLOUTH — Maranatha Christian Academy was unable to push past Crossroads Conference foe Kansas City Christian on Friday in the semifinals of the McLouth tournament, as the Eagles lost, 61-51.

The Eagles fell to 2-5 on the season.

Shawnee Mission East 64, Mill Valley 44

MCPHERSON — Mill Valley lost to Shawnee Mission East, 64-44, in the consolation semifinals of the McPherson tournament on Friday.

Ike Valencia was close to a double-double with seven points and nine rebounds to lead the Jaguars. Tanner Moore, Cooper Kaifes and Ben Weigel scored six points apiece.

Mill Valley (1-8) and Hutchinson will play for seventh place. The Jaguars lost to Maize, 61-29, in the opening round.