BVN, Bullock fend off SMNW in Viking Classic semifinals

— There was not much that Shawnee Mission Northwest's boys basketball team could do to stop Blue Valley North senior Colby Bullock during its 69-61 loss to the Mustangs on Friday in the Viking Classic semifinals at SM West.

Bullock scored his first bucket just four seconds after the opening tip, and kept lighting up the scoreboard the rest of the way en route to pouring in a game-high 36 points.

"You've got to be careful with him because if you stay close to him around the 3-point line, he's good enough that he'll put the ball on the floor and go right past you and create for his team or for himself. He was a tough matchup," SM Northwest coach Mike Rose said. "We had foul trouble early in the first half, and we were putting Colton (Skeens) on him because he's so long. It was a good matchup for us at the time, but then Colton got into foul trouble. I think Colton still defended him really well in the second half. The kid is just a heck of a player, and we had a tough time obviously with him."

The BV North senior guard scored 16 of the Mustangs' 21 points in the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to remain within striking distance. The Cougars spread the wealth offensively to hang with the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A. Junior CC Ghilardi led SM Northwest with 21 points, and senior Noah Kendall joined him in double figures with 10. Austin Heinisch, Randall Moore Jr. and Alex Oleson all added six points apiece.

"I'm not a selfish player," Ghilardi said. "I like seeing everybody on our team get touches. It makes the game more fun, and we always play better, too."

The Cougars (7-4) trailed, 47-39, after Bullock drained one of his six 3-pointers to close out the third quarter, but they came out firing in the fourth. Northwest cut the deficit in half with a four-point possession to begin the fourth. Skeens hit one of two shots from the charity stripe, but Northwest corralled the offensive rebound after he missed the second. Ghilardi capitalized on the prolonged possession with one of his three trifectas to pull the Cougars within four.

Oleson later knocked down two free throws to cut the Cougars' deficit to 47-35, but the Mustangs answered with a 7-0 run to push their lead back to nine. Alex Emery scored on back-to-back possessions with a bucket and two free throws, and then Bullock drilled a 3-pointer.

"Tonight, that's my fault," Rose said. "We didn't defend very well. Obviously when you give up 69 points, it's hard to win a high school basketball game."

The Cougars were given new life, though, with 4:12 remaining when Blue Valley North guard Keilon Hunter picked up back-to-back technical fouls. Ghilardi calmly stepped up to the line to make four straight free throws to bring the Cougars right back in it.

"I thought they were going to pull away, but we hit a couple of big threes and those free throws helped," Ghilardi said. "We were only down (five) and I thought we were going to slip back into it, but they just pulled away somehow."

The Cougars were never able to make it a one-possession game the rest of the way, however, thanks in large part to Bullock. The Mustang guard capped off his magnificent night with 11 points in the final four minutes to send BV North to today's Viking Classic title game against Grandview (Mo.).

Despite the loss, the Cougars kept their heads high knowing that they pushed one of the best team's in Kansas to the brink.

"I thought we all played together as a team," Ghilardi said. "If we play like this against any other team in the state, I think we can beat them. It just happened that Colby Bullock had a (36)-point game, and you don't really see that a lot in high school."

Northwest will take on Blue Springs South (Mo.) at 3:15 p.m. in the third-place game.

"They're a pretty solid team as well," Rose said. "They've got some kids who can shoot the ball. They defend really well, so it'll be a tough matchup for us. You'd rather be playing Grandview in the championship game, but it is what it is and we're going to go play Blue Springs South. They're a really good basketball team."

SMNW (61)

Randall Moore Jr. 2-2 2-2 6, Cole Biery 1-3 0-0 3, Colton Skeens 1-6 2-6 5, Adam Gleason 1-2 0-0 2, CC Ghilardi 5-12 8-8 21, Alex Oleson 2-2 2-2 6, Noah Kendall 4-4 2-2 10, Austin Heinisch 2-3 0-0 6, Jaylen Love 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-39 16-20 61.

BVN (69)

Mitch Rhyner 0-3 0-0 0, Jake Gittemeier 1-2 2-2 4, Colby Bullock 11-17 8-9 36, Eric Baston 1-3 1-2 3, Wyatt Turner 1-1 0-0 3, Miles Emery 3-4 5-8 11, Keilon Hunter 2-5 0-0 5, Dylan Freberg 2-3 1-8 5, Preston Shanahan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-39 16-29 69.

SMNW 18 8 11 22 — 61

BV North 21 10 16 22 — 69

Three-point goals: SMNW 7-19 (Ghilardi 3, Heinisch 2, Skeens, Biery); BVN 8-12 (Bullock 6, Hunter, Turner). Fouled out: Hunter, BVN (two technicals); Moore, SMNW. Turnovers: SMNW 11, BVN 8.





