DHS 2nd, SM North 4th at De Soto Duals

— De Soto's wrestling team posted a record of 4-1 in the De Soto Duals to place second at its home competition on Friday.

The Wildcats defeated Bonner Springs, 36-34; Wyandotte, 56-20; Piper, 66-18; and Shawnee Mission North, 54-29, before falling in the championship dual to Tonganoxie, 53-27.

Lawson Marshall three pins in less than a minute and two wins by forfeit to lead De Soto at the 285-pound weight class. De Soto 182-pounder Nick Panagakis also went 4-0 — including a first-period pin.

SM North posts 2-3 record

Shawnee Mission North started out the De Soto Duals with a 46-12 victory over Washington and 45-18 win against Pleasant Ridge, but the Indians lost their last three duals to finish fourth.

The Indians fell to Tonganoxie, 54-30, De Soto and Bonner Springs, 48-24.

North 195-pounder Jeffrey Downey highlighted the night for the Indians with four pins — three of which came in the first period — and a win by forfeit.

Freshman 113-pounder Aidan Randall paced the Indians at the lower weights with two first-period pins, a win by tech fall and two victories by forfeit.