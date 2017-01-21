Girls basketball roundup: De Soto advances to Tongie title game

— The De Soto girls team will be taking on Silver Lake in the Tonganoxie Invitational title game for the second straight year after defeating Wamego, 38-32, Friday.

Julia Johnson paced the Wildcats with 15 points.

The Wildcats (8-2) led 14-13 at the break, but pulled away in the third quarter.

De Soto and Silver Lake will square off at 5 p.m. in the championship game. Silver Lake edged De Soto, 48-42, last year.

Miege 57, Mill Valley 36

ROELAND PARK — For one half, another down-to-the-wire matchup between the Mill Valley girls basketball team and Bishop Miege appeared to be in store on Friday night.

The Jaguars were unable to keep pace with the Stags (ranked No. 2 in 4A-I) in the second half, though, as they lost, 57-36, in their Eastern Kansas League road contest.

Mill Valley (4-4, No. 7 in 5A) trailed, 28-26, at the break, but it was all Miege in the second half. The Stags swept the regular season match-ups with the Jaguars, as they edged Mill Valley, 46-43, two weeks ago.

The Jaguars will return to action in the El Dorado tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Leavenworth 38, Shawnee Mission North 31

LEAVENWORTH — Shawnee Mission North gave the No. 2-ranked team in 5A a slight scare, but the Indians fell short in a 38-31 loss to Leavenworth on Friday.

The Indians (3-7) faced a 22-11 deficit at the break, and trimmed the Pioneers' lead to six in the third. Leavenworth (9-1) kept SM North at arm's length, though, to remain undefeated in Sunflower League play.

The Sunflower League match-up was a makeup game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 13, but it was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

North will jump into tournament play Thursday through Saturday in Emporia.

Notre Dame de Sion 47, St. James Academy 33

OVERLAND PARK — After a nail-biting victory over Shawnee Mission West in the consolation semifinals of the KA-MO tournament at Blue Valley North, the St. James girls basketball team fell to Notre Dame de Sion in the fifth-place game, 47-33, on Friday.

The Thunder (2-8) will play at Blue Valley on Friday.

Maranatha Christian Academy 51, Bishop Seabury 39

MCLOUTH — Maranatha Christian Academy's girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season on Thursday in the semifinals of the McLouth tournament with a 51-39 victory over Bishop Seabury.

Maranatha center Maggie Friesen led the Eagles with 19 points, and Alyssa Buettner joined her in double figures with 12.