SMNW bowling garners top-five finishes at Free State Invitational

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest bowling team garnered top-five finishes in the boys and girls competitions Friday at the Free State Invitational at Royal Crest Lanes.

The SM Northwest boys placed three individuals in the top 15 to place fourth in the team standings. Garrett Bolin led the way with a 617 series to place 12th, and Clayton Engelby was one pin behind him in 13th. Kooper Jones was the third SM Northwest to have a series of 600 or better, as he finished 15th with a three-game total of 615.

Fresh off of winning its home triangular on Thursday at Park Lanes, the SM Northwest girls squad placed fifth at the Free State Invitational. Junior Alaina Burris paced the Cougars again with a series of 617 to finish as the individual runner-up. Burris started and finished strong with a score of 216 in Games 1 and 3.

Katy Doleshal also finished in the top 25 with a series of 500, which was good enough for 17th place.

Mill Valley boys, girls place 10th

The Mill Valley boys and girls squads both finished 10th in the team standings. Hunter Turpin and Bri Laluk both finished 24th overall.

Turpin rolled a three-game series of 578, while Laluk posted a score of 487.

St. James boys, girls place 11th

The St. James boys and girls teams were one spot behind Mill Valley in 11th place.

Meredith Bierbaum joined Doleshal in rolling a 500 series, but won the tiebreaker with a higher individual game to take 16th place.

Grant Huerter paced the St. James boys squad with a 535 series to place 40th.