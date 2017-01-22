Basketball roundup: SMNW, Maranatha boys hoops take third in mid-season tournaments

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest, Maranatha Christian Academy and De Soto boys basketball teams all finished third in their respective mid-season tournaments. Here is a roundup of Saturday's tournament action of teams in the Shawnee area.

Boys

Maranatha 82, Cair Paravel 71

MCLOUTH — Maranatha Christian Academy lit up the scoreboard in its 82-71 victory over Cair Paravel in the third-place game of the McLouth tournament on Saturday.

Jax Holland drained eight 3-pointers for 24 of his 31 points to lead the Eagles. Andrew Fortin (19 points), Jason Friesen (14) and Roland Hou (10) joined Holland in double figures.

The Eagles' two wins in the McLouth tournament pushed their record to 3-5.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 53, Blue Springs South 43

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission Northwest had three players score in double figures in its 53-43 win over Blue Springs South in the third-place game of the Viking Classic on Saturday at SM West.

CC Ghilardi poured in a team-high 18 points, and Alex Oleson and Colton Skeens chipped in 10 apiece.

The Cougars (8-4) will return to Sunflower League play on Wednesday against Shawnee Mission South. The game against the Raiders was originally scheduled for Jan. 13, but it was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

Metro Academy 62, De Soto 30

TONGANOXIE — De Soto owned a three-point lead after one quarter against Metro Academy in Saturday's third-place game of the Tonganoxie Invitational, but was out-matched the rest of the way, falling 62-30.

The Wildcats (3-8) led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but were out-scored 43-9 over the next 16 minutes.

De Soto's effort were still recognized at the conclusion of the tournament, as two Wildcats were named to the All-Tonganoxie Invitational team. Noah Wilson — who led De Soto with nine points against Metro Academy — and Grant Noll represented the Wildcats as all-tournament selections.

Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49

MCPHERSON — Mill Valley junior Cooper Kaifes bounced back from a 6-point outing against Shawnee Mission East on Friday to lead the Jaguars to a 56-49 victory over Hutchinson on Saturday in the seventh-place game of the McPherson Invitational.

Kaifes drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 33 points on 9-of-17 shooting. The Mill Valley guard also knocked down 10 of his 11 attempts from the free-throw line.

The Jaguars (2-8) overcame a 29-21 halftime deficit to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mill Valley will return to Eastern Kansas League play on Wednesday for a road match-up against Bishop Miege. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 13, but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

Girls

Veritas 55, Maranatha 36

MCLOUTH — Maranatha Christian Academy received another double-digit scoring night from Maggie Friesen, but it was not enough in its 55-36 loss to Veritas Christian in the fifth-place game of the McLouth tournament.

Friesen poured in 18 points, as the Eagles fell to 2-6 on the season.