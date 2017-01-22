Wrestling roundup: SMNW’s Brockmann, MV’s Bendure win at BVNW; SJA’s Lautt stays perfect

Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore Charles Brockmann and Mill Valley junior Jarrett Bendure won their weight classes at the Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational, and St. James senior Clay Lautt kept his record unblemished at the Oak Park River Forest Invitational in Illinois to highlight the weekend of wrestling in the Shawnee area.

Bendure led the Jaguars to a third-place team finish after winning the 138-pound weight class. The Mill Valley junior won two matches by tech fall and one by fall before edging Lawrence High's Ja'Melle Dye in a 9-7 decision in the title match.

The Jaguars also had three weight class runner-ups in Austin Keal (106 pounds), Jett Bendure (160) and Alec Derritt (285). Bryson Markovich (3rd place, 126 pounds), Joey Gray (4th, 145), Austin Crocker (4th, 152), Sage Sieperda (7th, 182) and Devon Handy (8th, 120) all placed for the Jaguars.

As the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 6A at the 113-pound weight class, Brockmann continued his dominance by going 3-0 over the weekend. Brockmann won by tech fall over Olathe Northwest's Brady Pellman before winning by decision against Andover's Noah Gordon, 9-4, and Blue Valley's Ethan Meuret, 9-3.

Northwest junior Jerad Habben finished as a weight class runner-up for the second straight tournament at the 120-pound weight class.

The Cougars finished 12th in the team standings.

St. James places seventh in Illinois

Lautt continued his quest for a perfect senior season as he improved to 27-0 after rattling off three more victories.

The St. James senior won his first match by fall in 39 seconds, and then won his next two by tech fall to round out the tournament.

Fellow senior Sammy Cokeley finished second at the 160-pound weight class to help the Thunder take seventh in the team standings. Cokeley won twice by fall before losing in a tiebreaker in the title match.

The Thunder had five other placers in Cade Lautt (4th place, 152 pounds), Dominic Stean (4th, 220), Drew Ernsdorff (5th, 126), Max Lutz (8th, 145) and Connor Weltmer (8th, 170).