SMNW’s Born named 2016 Gatorade Kansas Girls XC Runner of the Year

Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Molly Born was named the 2016 Gatorade Kansas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

Born won her second straight Class 6A state cross country title in October at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence after clocking in with a time of 17:32.9.

The SM Northwest junior notched an in-season best time of 17:09.4 when she won the Heartland Classic in Ames, Iowa, but Born blew that mark out of the water two weeks after the state meet. Born won the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D. with a time of 16:49.3. The feat qualified Born for the Nike Cross Nationals Finals in Portland, Ore., where she finished 23rd with a time of 18:06.6.

The Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year award also recognizes the academic success and community outreach of each athlete. Born carries a 4.61 weighted GPA, and volunteers as a youth cross country assistant coach.

The Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award will be selected in February.