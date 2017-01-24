Today's news
City holds meeting to discuss Nieman Road projects
January 24, 2017
Over the next two years, residents will notice big changes in downtown Shawnee.
“Nieman Now!” encompasses four stormwater projects and a major enhancement to Nieman Road between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street.
To see how “Nieman Now!” will impact you through the different phases of construction, the city is holding a neighborhood meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Dr.
Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and also check out renderings of what the final project will look like.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment