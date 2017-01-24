City holds meeting to discuss Nieman Road projects

Over the next two years, residents will notice big changes in downtown Shawnee.

“Nieman Now!” encompasses four stormwater projects and a major enhancement to Nieman Road between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street.

To see how “Nieman Now!” will impact you through the different phases of construction, the city is holding a neighborhood meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Dr.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and also check out renderings of what the final project will look like.