Deepak Chopra to speak at JCCC on discovering your cosmic self

Best-selling author Deepak Chopra will speak about his latest book, “You Are the Universe,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Carlsen Center’s Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.

Tickets, which are $45 and include a copy of the book, are available through the JCCC Box Office at 913-469-4445 or online at jccc.edu/TheSeries.

Chopra joined with leading physicist Menas C. Kafatos, who co-authored the book, to explore some of the most important and baffling questions about our place in the world. The book’s subtitle is “Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters.”

“Mr. Chopra’s appearance at JCCC in 2013 was a great experience and received an overwhelming response from the community,” said Emily Behrmann, general manager of JCCC’s Performing Arts Series. “We are honored to present him again!”

“You Are the Universe” literally means what it says – each of us is a co-creator of reality extending to the vastest reaches of time and space, according to information posted on The Chopra Center website.

“This seemingly impossible proposition follows from the current state of science, where outside the public eye, some key mysteries cannot be solved, even though they are the very issues that define reality itself.”

Chopra and Kafatos write that the answers offered in the book are not their invention or eccentric flights of fancy.

“All of us live in a participatory universe. Once you decide that you want to participate fully with mind, body and soul, the paradigm shift becomes personal. The reality you inhabit will be yours either to embrace or to change.”

Chopra’s appearance is funded by the Nell Mitchell Endowment in the JCCC Foundation.