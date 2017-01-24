Johnson County improves access to health and human services

Johnson County residents can now access various services using only one phone number.

Johnson County Government is launching OneAssist, a single telephone number for callers seeking assistance from county health and human service agencies and departments.

One call to 913-715-8989 now connects residents to resources and services from the departments of health and environment, human services, mental health and the county’s developmental supports agency.

“OneAssist means callers needing help from one or more of our health and human service agencies can connect with an individual who will get them to the correct resources they might need,” said assistant county manager Maury Thompson, who oversees human services departments. “This is the result of more than 18 months of research and conversations with clients and community partners designed to improve the delivery of health and human services.”

County residents needing services should call 913-715-8989 during regular business hours, which are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The calls will be assessed based on the needs of the resident calling and directed to the appropriate agency or department.

“In the past, our residents may have called one agency or department seeking help, not realizing they might need assistance from other programs in the county,” Thompson said. “By centralizing our calls, we can address this and provide much better access to our various services.”

There are many different services these agencies and departments offer to county residents. Some of the most common requested services include:

Department of Health and Environment — family planning, prenatal, STD/HIV testing, outreach nurse, immunizations, Women, Infants and Children (WIC), child care licensing and education, and targeted case management for pregnant and parenting teens;

Human Services — aging services, utility assistance, food pantry and housing;

Johnson County Developmental Supports — determines eligibility for those seeking intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) services, maintains the county’s network of I/DD service providers, provides quality assurance of network and conducts annual assessments for individuals in services;

Mental Health — case management, medication management and therapy.

The creation of Johnson County OneAssist addresses the county commission’s strategic priority to “promote the self-sufficiency of persons who are part of the county’s vulnerable populations, including those struggling with issues related to poverty.”