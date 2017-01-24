Mill Valley girls hoops surges past SM South, 75-47

— For the better part of three quarters in the Mill Valley girls basketball team's 75-47 win over Shawnee Mission South on Monday, the Jaguars got a good gauge of how high the ceiling could be for their offense.

After the Jaguars put their turnover-plagued first quarter behind them, they went on to have five players score in double figures in their rout of the Raiders.

"That's our goal," sophomore Trinity Knapp, who led the Jaguars with 14 points, said. "Everyone has different skills. Some people are good with threes, so whatever you're good at is really how we try to get everyone an opportunity to score."

The 3-point shooting barrage that Knapp alluded to was led by sophomore Presley Barton and Claire Kaifes, who knocked down three treys apiece. Barton and Kaifes both hit two 3-pointers in the third quarters, and poured in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

"They're both good shooters, but they're both sophomores. Sometimes they take poor shots," Mill Valley coach Drew Walters said. "If we can get the ball inside and get teams collapsing and then kicking it out, their shooting percentages goes up. But they're both good shooters and they know what good shots are in our offense and in our rhythm."

The Jaguars nearly shot it at a 50-percent clip from long distance, as they knocked down 9-of-19 from long distance. Elena Artis added two 3-pointers for six of her 10 points, and Courtney Carlson (five points) added the final trey.

Carlson dished out seven of the Jaguars' 22 assists, as they pounded the ball down low to Knapp, Evan Zars and Ashlynn Driskell. Zars and Driskell added 10 and six points, respectively.

"We're very deep, and I think we have a lot of kids who can do a lot of different things," Walters said. "I honestly thought we would see more of this, and it's been close. You can't just take one thing away from us sometimes, so I'm very happy about that."

Along with her team-high 14 points, Knapp added 10 rebounds to give herself a double-double, and recorded four of the Jaguars' six blocks.

"She has amazing soft hands. Basically, she's gotten a little bit more physical and a little bit more aggressive, and she's been doing this the last three games," said Walters of Knapp. "It's really noticeable that she's raised her level of play, which is going to make us even deeper. We're very encouraged, and her going and getting rebounds is a nice thing to see for her."

The Jaguars tried to get the ball inside to Knapp, Zars and Driskell from the get-go, but they did struggle with successfully doing so in the first quarter. Mill Valley faced a 10-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter after having four turnovers in their last five possessions of the period.

"When we do turn it over, unfortunately it's a lot of live balls and out top where they get run-outs. I believe we have a lot of good shooters and we have a lot of people that can do the dirty work down inside," Walters said. "When we're not making those live-ball turnovers, we're getting shots and we're shooting it pretty well. The more shots we can take per possession, we're going to be pretty hard to beat sometimes."

The Jaguars (5-4) will try to keep rolling when the play in the El Dorado tournament Thursday through Saturday.