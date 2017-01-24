National Missing Children’s Day poster contest entry deadline approaching

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is accepting entries for the 2017 Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The deadline for entries to be received is Feb. 3.

The annual poster contest, which was announced by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the KBI in November, invites all Kansas 5th grade students to create and submit artwork that represents the contest theme “Bring Our Missing Children Home.”

The artwork must be original, handcrafted, 8.5 by 14 inches in size, and contain the words “Bring Our Missing Children Home.”

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 each year as National Missing Children’s Day.

The annual national poster contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention creates an opportunity for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and/or exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety.

The statewide winner will have the opportunity to visit the Kansas Capitol and meet the governor and the attorney general.

The winner’s poster will also represent Kansas in the national contest.

The national poster contest winner, along with his or her parents and teacher, will be awarded a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May.

Complete contest rules and application forms are available at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s website.

Kansas has been participating in the annual “Bring Our Missing Children Home” poster contest since 2008.