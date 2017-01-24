Today's news
Shawnee Mission communications department honored
January 24, 2017
The Kansas Association of School Boards and the Kansas School Public Relations Association presented the Shawnee Mission School District Communication Department with seven awards in their annual publication competition.
Awards recognized the department’s work in audio/video production, photography, events, print publications, electronic publications, and social media campaigns.
