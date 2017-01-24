SM North, Maranatha bowling enjoy adapting to Baker format

The Shawnee Mission North and Maranatha Christian Academy bowling teams have had some experience in past seasons of competing in tournaments with a Baker format, but Monday's quadrangular at Park Lanes was unlike any other that the Indians and Eagles have participated in.

Monday's quadrangular between Maranatha, SM North, Olathe Northwest and Atchison pitted each squad's five varsity bowlers together to roll nine Baker games to determine a boys and girls team champion.

The Baker format has each team's bowler roll two frames each. The first bowler rolls frames one and six, the second bowler rolls frames two and seven and so on.

At the conclusion of the nine Baker games, the SM North girls were crowned team champions with a final score of 1,309, and Olathe Northwest won the tournament on the boys side — edging the Indians by 173 pins. Atchison and Maranatha finished third and fourth, respectively, for the boys and girls competitions.

"Just sitting with the girls, I think they had a very good time. We practiced it (Baker format) Friday, and they had a blast at Friday practice," SM North coach Deb Leonard said. "It's really nice having all of them on the same lane. It's more of a team feeling. They can pump each other up if someone is struggling, so I really like it."

While there were no individual standings in Monday's strictly Baker-format quad, Leonard was pleased with how Julia Hernandez and Madeline Waldeck led the way for the Indians. The SM North girls had the high game of the tournament with a 208 in Game 5.

"They really did a nice job. I think Julia and Madeline really kept the constant, and everybody else then stepped up. Those two ladies stayed consistent, and everybody else had a really good game here and there and that was enough to piece it together," Leonard said. "They really focused when they were following someone's mark that if they didn't throw a strike, they would throw a nine or something. They didn't throw a one-pin and just get one. It's just understanding that you really have to get those spares."

On the boys side for SM North, Travis Wunderlin and Peter Hubenett have paced the Indians so far this season. While Leonard was primarily watching the SM North girls bowl on Monday, she could tell from the way they were cheering throughout the tournament that they had a strong showing as well.

"With the boys, even though Travis and Peter are our leaders, each time they've been out it's been a different boy taking the head," Leonard said. "Brandon Otoya was the lead bowler one night and Caleb (Brooks) is normally always rock steady. Michael Rivera did great. You never know who is going to be the No. 1 boy each night, but the other boys support each other."

Maranatha coach Chuck Isaac shared many of Leonard's same sentiments about the unique format of Monday's quad. Isaac is a member of the Kansas Bowling Coaches Association, and he is excited that the regional and state tournaments will now be composed of three regular games and four Baker games.

"This is the first time we've ever done an all-Baker match," Isaac said. "We actually bowled nine Baker games today. It went really well."

Isaac attested that there are a number of other benefits to rolling Baker games aside from preparing for the regional and state tournaments, too.

"I think it's good because it's really more of a team game whenever you do it that way because obviously they all bowl together to make up the game," Isaac said. "That's also the way that the colleges bowl, too, so it kind of exposes them to doing that. We've all had limited exposure in the past."

Brett Perry — who is averaging more than 200 pins per game so far this season — is the lone returning state qualifier for Maranatha, and Isaac has been impressed not only with his leadership, but the way his teammates have tried to keep pace with him.

"I think they obviously aspire to come up there and bowl with him. Brett obviously was our representative at state last year, and we're hoping that he can do the same again this year," Isaac said. "I think you tend to rise to your level of competition. He sets a good example, and they're all trying to catch up with him."

Isaac's varsity girls team is unlike many others in the state, in that three of the Eagles are foreign exchange students. Ruisi (Stephanie) Pang has sparked the Eagles early on this season, and fellow exchange students Jiaqi (Katie) Guo and Zheyan (Selena) Chen have been big contributors as well.

"Three out of the four girls on my team are foreign exchange students, and I have several foreign exchange students on the boys team as well. They are all extremely well-behaved," Isaac said. "They're very good listeners, so they're very easy to instruct. They're just really good kids. They really do make a great part of our team. We appreciate having them."