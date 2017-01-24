Symphony Orchestra to perform in Overland Park

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

The concert is part of the Symphony Orchestra’s 2017 Midwest Tour.

The concert is open to the public with a freewill donation taken at the door.

There is no charge for students.

Symphony Orchestra, Luther’s largest and oldest orchestral ensemble, is one of Luther’s four main touring ensembles.

More than 70 student musicians, representing a variety of academic majors, perform with the orchestra.

Luther College is located in Decorah, Iowa.