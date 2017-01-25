Bowling roundup: SMNW sweeps SM East tri; SJA girls win home quad

— Shawnee Mission Northwest's boys and girls bowling teams rolled to first-place finishes on Tuesday at College Lanes in a triangular against SM North and SM East.

The Cougars claimed four of the five top spots in the girls tournament — including champion Hadley Sayers, who posted a three-game series score of 518. Katy Doleshal was close behind in second with a score of 510.

The SM North girls came in second in the team standings behind a third-place individual finish from Jazmin Burch. Burch had the high game of the tournament with a Game 3 score of 215, and had a series of 505.

On the boys side, the Cougars placed three bowlers in the top five, with Kooper Jones and Colton Kinsella taking second and third, respectively, and Colton Kreie following in a tie for fourth.

Kinsella was close to a perfect second game with a score of 278. The SM Northwest senior picked up a spare on the first frame before rolling nine consecutive strikes. Kinsella rolled a series score of 667, just six pins behind Jones.

Travis Wunderlin took home the individual title for the SM North boys squad. Wunderlin rolled games of 215, 247 and 214 to post a series score of 676.

The Indians matched the SM North girls by finishing second in the team standings.

Lawrence leads St. James girls to team title

The St. James girls bowling team won its home quadrangular at Park Lanes on Tuesday behind a first-place finish from Carey Lawrence.

Lawrence started the Thunder out with a Game 1 score of 201, and went on to roll a series of 533. Carla Smith (third place, 500 series) and Meredith Bierbaum (fourth, 488) joined Lawrence in the top five.

St. James edged Free State by 68 pins to claim the first-place team finish.

The Thunder and Firebirds were the only two varsity boys teams competing at the quad. Free State defeated St. James by 43 pins.

Evan Johnson and Grant Huerter placed second and third, respectively, with series scores of 622 and 542.