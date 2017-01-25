Willoughby, Sprenger lead MV swim and dive in dual loss to BVSW

— Mill Valley senior diver Mitch Willoughby won his first meet of the season on Jan. 15 at the Olathe South quad, but there were a few dives that didn't quite go how he envisioned them to.

Willoughby was consistent across the board in his second meet of the season on Tuesday at Blue Valley Southwest, as he posted a score of 272.77 to win the 1-meter dive in the Jaguars' 120-60 dual loss to the Timberwolves.

"I felt a lot more confident," Willoughby, who placed second at the Class 5-1A meet last season, said. "I just figured out my placing and got used to the board easier. I wasn't as nervous for the first meet of the season, so it went a lot better."

Willoughby won the 1-meter dive by 119 points. Mill Valley coach Dan Dervin said that it's not only Willoughby's abilities but his demeanor that separates him from other divers.

"He's just relaxed. He knows it's his senior year, and he wants to go out in style," Dervin said. "He's got the dives. He's got the DD (degree of difficulty). He looks great off the board and his entries are awesome. You can't help but love Mitch."

Sophomore Chris Sprenger led the Jaguars in the swimming events with first-place finishes in the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly. Sprenger clocked in at 2:09.71 in the 200 IM and 58.38 in the 100 fly.

"He always looks good. The thing was Chris didn't have anyone to race," Dervin said. "On Saturday, he was third and second in his IM and then his breaststroke. Today, he had nobody to race in either race in his fly or his IM."

Senior Garrison Fangman earned the fourth and final first-place finish for the Jaguars with a winning time of 23.92 in the 50-yard freestyle.

Dervin noticed that a few of his swimmers were frustrated with not being able to achieve personal-record times on Tuesday, but he was not expecting them to do so after a difficult practice on Monday.

"I told the guys there is always going to be a lull. We had some guys who still PR'd," Dervin said. "It's hard to PR every time. I say that a lot. They get a little anxious fresh off an invite, so I think we competed pretty well."

The Jaguars will be back in action on Thursday at Blue Valley West before co-hosting the Hercules Challenge — a swim-a-thon fundraiser for St. James coach Kellee Hercules who is currently battling cancer — on Friday from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Trail Middle School with De Soto.