Boys hoops roundup: Thornhill, Fitzmorris combine for 35 points to lead SJA past BVSW

— St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill and junior Keenan Fitzmorris combined for 35 points to lead the Thunder to a 61-35 victory over Blue Valley Southwest on Wednesday.

Thornhill had 18 points, and Fitzmorris added 17 to power the Thunder to their second straight win. The Thunder built a 36-14 lead going into the break, and kept the Timberwolves at arm's length the rest of the way.

St. James (5-3) will hit the road for its next game against Blue Valley (No. 3 in Class 6A) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Shawnee Mission South 61, SM Northwest 53

OVERLAND PARK — Shawnee Mission Northwest had four players score in double figures, but the Cougars fell to SM South, 61-53, on Wednesday.

Northwest senior Alex Oleson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow senior Colton Skeens paced the Cougars with 13 points, and Noah Kendall and Jaylen Love added 10 apiece.

The Raiders jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars did claw back to take a four-point lead with 2:40 remaining in the first half. The lead was short-lived, though, as the Cougars fell to 8-5 on the season.

The Cougars will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday in a road contest against Turner.

Bishop Miege 70, Mill Valley 41

ROELAND PARK — Mill Valley junior Cooper Kaifes knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, but it wasn't enough in the Jaguars' 70-41 loss to Bishop Miege on Wednesday.

The Jaguars remained within striking distance at halftime, trailing 24-14, but Miege pushed its lead to 23 points by the end of the third quarter.

Francesco Badocchi led the Stags (ranked No. 1 in Class 4A-I) with 28 points.

Mill Valley (2-9) will play host to Lansing at 7 p.m. Friday.

Louisburg 56, De Soto 40

LOUISBURG — De Soto only trailed by five points going into the fourth quarter, but went on to fall to Louisburg, 56-40, on Tuesday.

Noah Wilson was the lone player for De Soto in double figures with 15 points, while Louisburg had four with at least 10.

De Soto (4-8) will return home to take on Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.