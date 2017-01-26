SM North bowling sweeps quad vs. Olathe South, Gardner-Edgerton, Turner

— The Shawnee Mission North girls and boys bowling teams both earned first-place finishes in the Indians' quadrangular against Olathe South, Gardner-Edgerton and Turner on Wednesday at Mission Bowl 'N Olathe.

Travis Wunderlin had the high series (651) and high game (238) to finish as the top individual by 29 pins.

Jack DeNebeim joined Wunderlin in the top-five after taking third with a series of 602.

The Indians defeated Gardner-Edgerton by 135 pins to claim the boys team title.

The SM North girls made it a sweep for the Indians after edging Olathe South by five pins for first place.

Julia Hernandez rolled a series of 485 to place third. Jazmin and Sophia Burch were close behind in sixth and seventh with respective series scores of 454 and 450.