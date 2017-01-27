Basketball roundup: Mill Valley girls clip Augusta in Lady Cat Classic opener

— The Mill Valley girls basketball team started its defense of the Lady Cat Classic title with a 40-39 win over Augusta on Thursday.

The Jaguars (6-4) trailed, 22-20, at halftime, but locked in defensively after the break to only allow four points in the third quarter. Mill Valley led by seven points going into the fourth, and held off Augusta down the stretch.

Next up for the Jaguars will be a date with Circle in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll 44, SM Northwest girls 29

NEWTON — Shawnee Mission Northwest was unable to keep pace with Bishop Carroll in the second half of its 44-29 loss Thursday in the first round of the Newton Invitational.

Carroll (ranked No. 6 in Class 5A) used a 12-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to build a 40-23 lead, and never looked back.

Rachel Seibold led the Cougars with eight points.

The Cougars (7-4) will play in the consolation semifinals against Kapaun Mt. Carmel at 3 p.m.

Emporia 59, SM North girls 27

EMPORIA — The Shawnee Mission North girls squad hung with Emporia for most of the first half, but the Spartans' late second-quarter surge gave them plenty of momentum to hand the Indians a 59-27 first-round loss in the Glacier's Edge Tournament, Thursday.

North (3-8) trailed 15-14 in the second quarter before Emporia (ranked No. 9 in Class 5A) ended the half on a 10-0 run.

The Indians will try to snap a six-game losing streak, as they take on Topeka at 4:45 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.

SM North boys 50, Leavenworth 43

LEAVENWORTH — Shawnee Mission North's boys basketball team put an end to a five-game losing streak with a 50-43 road win over Leavenworth on Thursday.

North (3-9) trailed, 18-17, at the half, but controlled the tempo after the break to pick up its second win in Sunflower League play.

The Indians will remain on the road for a none-league contest against Northeast at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.