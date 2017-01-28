Boys basketball roundup: Mill Valley rolls past Lansing; SJA, SMNW fall

Mill Valley held a seven-point advantage over Lansing at the end of the first, second and third quarters until heating up from 3-point range in the fourth to earn a 53-41 win over Lansing.

The Jaguars and Lions both had a sluggish first half, but Jack Cooper scored eight points before the break to help Mill Valley to a 18-11 lead going into the locker room.

Mill Valley was able to push its lead to double figures in the fourth, as Jansen McCabe and Logan Talley both hit 3-pointers.

The Jaguars (3-9) will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. today against Blue Valley West.

Blue Valley 83, St. James Academy boys 78

STILWELL — St. James Academy senior Zach Thornhill scored 15 of his 25 points on five 3-pointers, but the Thunder could not keep pace with Blue Valley in an 83-78 road loss.

Tyler Geiman paced the Tigers (ranked No. 3 in Class 6A) with 32 points with five 3-pointers of his own.

Will McKee (14 points), Kyle Dekraai (12), Keenan Fitzmorris (11) and Spencer Kaifes (10) joined Thornhill in double figures for St. James. The Thunder nailed 13 3-pointers.

St. James (6-4) will play host to St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 2 in Class 5A) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Aquinas edged St. Thomas, 80-78, in triple overtime on Dec. 20.

Turner 52, Shawnee Mission Northwest boys 46

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Shawnee Mission Northwest owned a 13-point halftime lead over Turner, but the Golden Bears roared past the Cougars in the second half en route to a 52-46 victory.

The Cougars only mustered 13 points in the second half, while the Golden Bears got hot from long distance.

Northwest (8-5) will return home to play Free State (No. 5 in Class 6A) at 7 p.m. Friday.