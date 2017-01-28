Girls basketball roundup: SMNW tops Kapaun Mt. Carmel; SJA, MV, SMN fall

— NEWTON — Shawnee Mission Northwest upended Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 52-43, in the Newton Invitational semifinals behind 23 points from senior Emmalee Rose.

Junior Jordann Nachbar added 16 points to help to the Cougars (8-4) to the fifth-place game against Andover Central at 2:30 p.m.

The Cougars clung to a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but put the game away at the free-throw line.

Circle 47, Mill Valley 40

EL DORADO — Mill Valley scored 40 points for the second straight game, but ended up on the losing end Friday in a 47-40 setback to Circle in the semifinals of the Lady Cat Classic.

The Jaguars (6-5) will play Eastern Kansas League foe Gardner-Edgerton (No. 7 in Class 6A) in the third-place game at 5 p.m. The Trailblazers defeated the Jaguars, 56-43, on Jan. 10.

Topeka 51, Shawnee Mission North 41

EMPORIA — Freshman LeLe Love and junior Hannah Redick combined for 32 points, but Shawnee Mission North fell to Topeka, 51-41, in the consolation semifinals of the the Glacier's Edge Invitational.

The Indians led, 9-6, at the end of the first quarter, but Topeka forward Erica Birch scored eight of her 25 points in the second to swing momentum in the Trojans' favor.

Love led the way for SM North with 18 points.

North (3-10) will play Eisenhower at 11 a.m. today in the seventh-place game.

Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy girls 15

STILWELL — St. James Academy only trailed by four points at the end of the first quarter, but the floodgates opened for the next two quarters during the Thunders' 47-15 loss to Blue Valley.

The Thunder were out-scored 36-6 during the second and third quarters.

Mary Goetz led the Thunder with seven points.

St. James (2-9) will play St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 3 in Class 5A) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.