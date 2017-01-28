Pittsburg pulls away late against De Soto girls hoops

— The De Soto girls basketball team led for almost the entirety of first three quarters against Pittsburg on Friday, but the Wildcats' shooting woes caught up with them in their 39-34 loss to the Dragons.

After De Soto senior Sydney Jones knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, the Wildcats led the Dragons, 29-24. The Wildcats' next field goal did not come until a bucket from Mariah Grizzle with 27.7 seconds left, and it was too little, too late for De Soto.

"I feel like we didn't execute as well as we usually do. They usually doubled the posts, so it was hard to get it inside," De Soto senior Tanith Beal said. "So we mainly relied on the outside, but they shut that down, too. We're more of a defensive team. That's what we've been working on. I feel like our defense was pretty good, but they just got some good shots."

Beal and her back-court teammates like to throw the ball down low to the tandem of Grizzle and Julia Johnson. Johnson went on to lead De Soto with 13 points, but she was the only Wildcat in double figures.

"We knew coming in and talked about it all week that Pittsburg's a good team. They're a really good basketball team," De Soto coach Ryan Robie said. "They're well-coached, and we knew we had our hands full. We struggled early to execute what we do. We got a little bit off-kilter with what we try to do offensively."

De Soto's defense kept the Wildcats in front for the majority of the night, and was key to them taking a 15-9 halftime lead. The Wildcats were unable to contain Pittsburg senior Taylor Muff in the second half, though, as she scored 16 of her 20 points after the break.

"She's tall, but we have Julia who is pretty tall, too," said Beal of Muff. "When she shoots, she can jump, too, so it's hard shut her down without fouling her and getting into foul trouble."

After a bucket from Johnson opened the second half, Muff got the Dragons going from behind the arc. Muff hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Logan Lord made another to give Pittsburg the lead at 18-17. Johnson ended the 9-0 Pittsburg run with a jumper, and the Wildcats led for the rest of the third.

Muff was right in the middle of another Pittsburg run in the fourth, though, as she was able to score in the paint and from 3-point range. The 5-foot-10 Pittsburg forward converted a traditional 3-point play to cap off a 6-0 spurt to to start the fourth, and gave the Dragons the lead for good with a trey with 2:15 remaining.

"It didn't look like it, but she was our focus and our key and I'm sure everybody's when they play Pittsburg. I thought we did a really nice job with her early, especially in the first half," Robie said. "We limited her touches. Some of her shots early didn't fall. We talked about it, and she scores in bunches. When she gets going, she's really, really tough to stop."

Robie didn't have too many bright spots to touch on after the game, but he was encouraged that one of the Wildcats' sharp-shooters did get her confidence back. Beal struggled to find her shot during De Soto's Tonganoxie Invitational title run, but she knocked down three of her four shots from long distance against the Dragons.

"When she gets one to go in, you can usually bank on her getting one or two more in because she just continues to build and build and build," Robie said. "It was definitely a positive sign."

The Wildcats (9-3, No. No. 8 in Class 5A) will be back in action on Tuesday for a road contest against Baldwin, but the loss to Pittsburg is one that they'll keep in the back of the minds for the next month.

"There a good team and they're tough," Robie said. "They're in our sub-state, so who knows where that will end up."

De Soto scoring: Julia Johnson 13, Tanith Beal 9, Mariah Grizzle 6, Sydney Jones 6.

Pittsburg scoring: Taylor Muff 20, Daeshia Turner 6, Abbie Casper 5, Logan Lord 3, Brooklyn Rhue 2, Kadyn Matlock 2, Aubree Beitzinger 1.